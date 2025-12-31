Davido's cousin B-Red has shared his father, Governor Ademola Adeleke's, plan to build an airport in Osun State

The governor's son, who shared how his family was out to help the people of Osun, stated that they were not after money

B-Red also spoke about his car convoy, despite being a son of the governor, igniting reactions online

Nigerian singer Adebayo Adeleke, better known as B-Red, has followed in his cousin Davido's steps by making an appearance on Carter Efe's live stream, where he spoke about his father Governor Ademola Adeleke's plans for Osun State.

During the live session, B-Red, while conversing with Efe and his crew, disclosed that his father is building Osun State’s first airport to ease air travel for the people of the state.

“My father, Governor Ademola Adeleke, is building Osun State’s first airport so people won’t have to travel to Lagos just to fly,” he said.

B-Red also bragged that his family wanted to help Osun develop and were not after the money available in the state's coffers.

To prove that the Adelekes were not out to embezzle government funds, the singer revealed to Efe and his crew that his convoy only included two cars despite being the governor's son.

“We’re not taking from the people, we’re helping them. The convoy that brought me here had just two cars. If we were embezzling money, I’d be moving with 20 cars by now,” he said.

Recall that in 2024, Governor Ademola Adeleke was urged by Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, to postpone the state’s international airport foundation-laying ceremony due to ongoing controversy over the project's relocation.

This came after the governor explained that the original location was unfit for a full-fledged airport, leading his administration to close the MKO Abiola International Airport in Ido-Osun and relocate it to Ede, his hometown.

Reactions trail B-Red's comments

tunmishe_ said:

"20 cars as per President or what exactly? LMAOOO."

Only1Leanboi wrote:

"20 cars keh. Na you be governor?"

Vandacech commented:

"Dull people. Ibadan Airport nko? These Governors understand the exclusive list until it involves Airports. The Airport in Osun is for their private jets.."

Tinnyh01 said:

"So basically he’s building an airport for the family so they won’t have to drive to Lagos."

MarvelAyoola commented:

"Jabs seyi tinubu convoy be like Trump escot."

Behrani commented:

"Politicians sef Dey teach their children how to deceive peasants , wonders shall never end lmao."

onespottedout wrote:

"Your papa no dey collect allocation, salary and other benefits and allowances? Helping people as if na charity work."

B-Red gifts 2 artists money

Legit.ng previously reported that B-Red showed some love to his fans during his Lagos concert.

The singer asked two artistes to come on stage with the portraits and ended up blessing them with the sum of $100 each and told them to manage it.

B-Red's gesture warmed the hearts of fans, who then compared him with former Big Brother Naija contestant Kiddwaya, who gave N50K to his fans on Twitter.

