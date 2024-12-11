The minister of aviation requested the governor of Osun to halt the state international airport's foundation-laying ceremony

It asked the federal government to delay the foundation-laying ceremony for Osun State Airport until the petitions were settled

This is coming amid the controversy over the project's relocation to a new from Ido-Osun to Ede in Osun State

The governor of Osun, Ademola Adeleke, has been urged by Festus Keyamo, minister of aviation and aerospace development, to postpone the state international airport's foundation-laying ceremony due to ongoing controversy over the project's move to a new location.

In 2023, Adeleke established an interministerial team to revitalize the shuttered airport.

The governor said that because the original location was unfit for a full-fledged airport, his administration closed the MKO Abiola International Airport in Ido-Osun and moved it to Ede, his hometown.

Locals of Ido-Osun, however, were incensed by the intended relocation and have made the decision to oppose the move.

FG suspends event

The federal government requested that Adeleke postpone the historic event until the matter is settled in a letter obtained by TheCable on December 6 and signed by Emmanuel Meribole, permanent secretary of the ministry of aviation and aerospace development.

The letter was titled, ‘Re: Invitation as a Special Guest of Honour at the Foundation Laying Ceremony of the Osun State International Airport’.

According to the ministry, the airport is a federal project that is part of its budget for 2024.

“I wish to refer to your letter Ref. No. 5.12/19/1/Vol.VI/188 dated 21st November 2024 on the above subject and to respectfully request Your Excellency to suspend the foundation laying ceremony of the Osun State International Airport until the issues regarding the petitions over the existing airstrip/airport are resolved and to harmonize the state’s efforts with that of the federal government,” the letter reads.

Additionally, it urged the federal government to postpone the Osun State Airport's foundation laying ceremony until the petitions were resolved and a mutually agreeable date was chosen.

