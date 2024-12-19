Afrobeats singer Davido's cousin B-Red had a show in Lagos last night, and the internet has been buzzing about it

One of the highlights of the event was when the singer gave a fan who had drawn a portrait of the singer some dollars

His gesture sparked major reactions online, as some compared him to Big Brother Naija alumni Kiddwaya

Nigerian social media users were happy to see B-Red show some love to his fans during his Lagos concert.

For some months, the singer has been cruising around the states and wowing crowds with his electrifying performances.

Davido's cousin B-Red gifts an artist $100. Credit: @bredhkn, @kiddwaya

Last night, Lagos' turn came, and his fans had a blast. One major heartwarming scene was when an artist in the crowd showed B-Red portraits of himself.

The singer asked him to come on stage with the portraits and ended up blessing him with the sum of $100 and told him to manage it.

B-Red's gesture warmed the hearts of fans, who then compared him with former Big Brother Naija contestant Kiddwaya, who gave N50K to his fans on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to B-Red's gesture

Read some comments below:

@krawnfit_:

"Just lol 😁😁😁That one dollar to small to boast of sir."

@katiwize:

"Kiddwaya share 50k😂😂😂😂😂."

@fricky55:

"You all want make governor pikin come throw money anyhow,you should wonder what Israel came to tell him, remember his father was seated there as well."

@femilogix:

"At least he gave him something. What if he ignores the guy? Br,o go chop premium Xmas food. With N150k+."

@sholyzofficial_:

"At Least Christmas Don Set For Them 🔥🔥🔥 Thank You @bredhkn 🙌."

@nicegp4rea:

"No body dey talk of what fake poco wear that guy too maaaad😂."

Davido joins B-Red on stage

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, fans showed massive love to Davido after he joined his cousin B-Red during his concert in Lagos state.

In a video making the rounds, the two give an energetic performance at the show's venue.

Music lovers were impressed by Davido's gesture to his cousin as they shared their take on their relationship.

