Davido has fulfilled his promise of giving Carter Efe money after appearing on his live stream

The music star was a guest on the content creator's live stream a few weeks ago and promised to gift him N20 million

After receiving the money, Carter Efe was almost speechless, becoming very dramatic as he flaunted the screenshot of the amount he received

Comedian and streamer Odahohwo Joseph Efe, popularly known as Carter Efe, was overjoyed after receiving an alert that shook his account.

The content creator had hosted Nigerian singer Davido (David Adeleke) on his live stream a few weeks ago, where the singer spoke about his friendship with one of his aides, Israel Afeare.

In a new video shared on his Instagram page, Carter Efe was rolling on the floor, shouting in excitement as he revealed he had received an alert from Davido.

He screamed "Jesus" while his team, who were with him, could be heard singing the singer's praises.

Carter Efe becomes dramatic over gift

Carter Efe also went partially unclad after receiving the alert. In the recording, he was seen wearing only a towel tied around his waist, with his white undergarment showing as the towel almost came off.

He also blasted Nigerian footballer Boniface, stating that the footballer took his host's phone just for N1 million.

Fans reacted to Carter Efe's video, expressing joy over his success and praising Davido for keeping his word.

Some fans also cautioned Carter Efe not to expose too much of himself in his excitement over the money.

Recall that good things have been happening for Carter Efe since he invited Davido to join his live stream. He recently became Africa's most followed streamer on Twitch, surpassing Shanks Comics. He was thrilled to have broken the record and celebrated on the platform.

Fans react to Carter Efe's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the content creator after getting a huge gift from Davido. Here are comments below:

@_faithy198 reacted:

"Thank God say u dey happy no forget to cover nyash."

@paulcleverlee commented:

"why your blessings dey come with diss? How this one take concern Boniface?"

@badboy_dada stated:

"Carter, dey take am easy oooo. This ur madness don dey multiply."

@korraobidi shared;

"Omo your blessings this season choke."

@alincoheadboy_ said:

"Oga na all of us get that money o."

@iamtrinityguy wrote:

"Davido na talk and do,baddest for life,iya yin seh, 30BG for life."

