B-Red credits his cousin Davido for gifting him his first car and Rolex during his music career launch

The singer shares emotional sentiments about Davido's mentorship and support on Carter Efe's livestream

Fans share mixed reactions to B-Red's heartfelt claims about Davido's generosity and influence

Nigerian singer Adebayo Adeleke, better known as B-Red, publicly credited his cousin, Afrobeats superstar Davido, for gifting him his first car and Rolex watch while launching his music career.

The singer, who is also the son of Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke, made the revelation during comedian Carter Efe's livestream on December 30, 2025.

B-Red opens up about Davido during Carter Efe’s livestream, revealing how he has supported him over the years. Photo credit: bredhkn/davido

During the livestream, B-Red spoke emotionally about his relationship with Davido and the impact the singer had on his early career.

In the video clip, B-Red openly praised Davido for helping him at a crucial stage of his journey into music. He explained that the Afrobeats star supported him both personally and professionally when he was starting out.

“Davido gave me my first car. He gave me my first Rolex and I love you so much. He even put me on.”

He added that Davido’s actions went beyond gifts, explaining that the singer created opportunities that helped him gain visibility and confidence as an artist.

B-Red, known for hits like "Fall For You" and "Cucumber," is a signee of Davido's DMW label. He has collaborated with his cousin since 2016, benefiting from the affluent Adeleke family's resources.

Their bond remains strong amid fame, with B-Red often discussing familial loyalty in public.

The livestream moment describes Davido’s role as a mentor within his family circle, especially to younger relatives pursuing careers in entertainment.

Davido, born David Adeleke, is widely known for supporting family members, including offering label deals and personal assistance to relatives, including cousins like Shina Rambo.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to B-Red's revelation

Fans shared mixed reactions, with many praising Davido's generosity while others questioned the claims.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@ademicha3l said:

"Davido has always been a real one. no clout, no fugazi just pure love. what a beautiful soul."

@kingdomboy__ commented:

"When you have a brother like Davido, sitting and dining with kings becomes easier."

@30BG_HSE wrote:

"You can never hate B-Red brother is jst doing his thing and giving respect and credit to whom respect is given."

@DonadoCrown reacted:

"Later na him go say Davido no do anything for Jim."

@Omah_sila opined:

"first car as how na? He's lying omo werey."

@CelestineC43538 said:

"You and I know he's lying. The werey wan trend."

Nigerian singer B-Red recounts how his cousin Davido helped his music career in a live session with Carter Efe. Photo credit: bredhkn

