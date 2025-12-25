Davido fulfilled his promise, sending a staggering ₦20 million to Carter Efe following their viral livestream session

Kolu, a regular fixture on Carter’s show, alleged he was instantly blocked after asking for his cut of the largesse

The dispute has divided the skitmaking community, with many questioning if there was a prior agreement

What started as a moment of celebration following Davido’s generous ₦20 million giveaway has taken an unexpected turn, as a content creator known as Kolu publicly accused his colleague, Carter Efe, of blocking him over the money.

Legit.ng reports that Davido had promised to gift Carter Efe ₦20 million after appearing on his livestream.

True to his word, the Afrobeats superstar later shared a screenshot of the transfer alert on social media, confirming that the money had been sent.

Kolu alleged that he was instantly blocked by Carter after asking for his cut of the largesse.

While fans applauded the singer for fulfilling his promise, trouble soon surfaced behind the scenes.

Kolu, who regularly appears on Carter Efe’s livestreams and was present during Davido’s interview, claimed he was unfairly sidelined after the money landed.

In a video shared online, the content creator alleged that Carter Efe blocked him shortly after he asked for his own share of the ₦20 million gift.

“He blocked me for asking for my share of Davido’s ₦20 million gift,” Kolu said in the clip, visibly upset.

Meanwhile, Carter Efe has set an impressive record on Twitch after his livestream with Davido.

During the livestream, Carter Efe gained 135 new followers on Twitch, thanks to Davido's influence. He surpassed 500,000 followers, overtaking his colleague Shanks Comics, who has 406,000 on the platform.

Carter Efe shared the good news by showing fans his phone with the details while still live-streaming.

Reactions trail Kolu's accusations against Carter Efe

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@_blesyn___ sharesd:

"I'm worried that i understand everything he said"

@femiy_artmazing_african noted:

"This language don Dey register like play o… we understand him clearly now"

@ queen_chingy wrote:

"If you want to understand Kolu we’ll mute the volume 😂😂😂i just did oo…so justice for kolu"

@lord.voldermor commented:

"Lol... But Davido actually say make Carter gift he fans, no be say Na to share with he guys o"

@_obarijima shared:

"Na Swahili kolu dey speak? 😂 Carter sha for give am the least make him use guide"

@gandallf_ noted:

"Omo e be like say mosquito Dey my room o Abi na for my phone I Dey here this thing"

@aubrey__igbinos commented:

"He cries for help and he's human so he needs to be attended to no matter his status"

Carter Efe was recently banned from livestreaming platform Twitch.

Carter Efe banned from Twitch

Legit.ng earlier reported that Carter Efe has been hit with a four-month suspension on Twitch, just days after making history as Africa's most-followed creator on the platform.

The comedian announced the suspension via a post on his X account containing a screenshot from his email on Monday, December 23, 2025.

The screenshot showed that Twitch temporarily suspended his streaming account, citing violations of its Terms of Service and Community Guidelines without providing specific details.

