Xxsive publicly declares Davido the biggest artist in Africa despite identifying as a Wizkid fan after watching the singer's impact on Carter Efe's Twitch livestream

The Nigerian musician praised Davido for securing a Martell endorsement deal for Carter Efe through a phone call during the livestream

Wizkid FC members dragged Xxsive online, accusing him of clout-chasing and questioning his loyalty, while others debated both artists' influence and generosity

Eseoghene Obire, popularly known as Xxsive and ex-boyfriend of actress Nkechi Blessing, sparked online debate after declaring Davido Africa's biggest artist despite being a Wizkid fan.

The Nigerian musician made the statement in a video posted on his Instagram page on December 17, 2025, following Davido's appearance on Carter Efe's Twitch livestream.

Davido walked into Carter Efe's livestream and secured an endorsement deal for the content creator with Martell through a phone call during the broadcast.

The livestream set a new record as the most-viewed Twitch livestream in Africa, attracting more than 80,000 concurrent viewers.

Xxsive praised Davido's efforts during the session, highlighting his willingness to help others succeed through connections.

In his words,

"So, as a Wizkid fan, I'll publicly say this now, Davido remains the biggest artist in Africa, 100%. He didn't just come to the stream, he was calling people, call Martell, e dey make things dey happen."

Xxsive Compares Wizkid and Davido

The musician went further to draw comparisons between both artists' approaches to supporting others in the entertainment industry.

He said:

"If Wizkid sit in that studio, one person he no go call. So, if you know say you never make cam, and you dey wait for Wizkid, your leg will pain you."

Xxsive jokingly mentioned switching from Wizkid FC to Davido's 30BG fanbase because of the singer's supportive nature.

His comments drew sceptical replies from social media users who called his declaration clout-chasing.

Wizkid FC Reacts to Xxsive's Declaration

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@cletus_annie_oge wrote:

"Werey you were never an FC, no dey use that yeye pick up line."

@lady_suzannee said:

"Rest everyone can't act the same way. Both of them are great in their own way."

@mzfiyin commented:

"Very humble. Did you see how he was hugging and tapping kolu's head? Davido too get joy. Fc no fit relate."

@just_ifeoluwa wrote:

"Most of you be like say una memory na makeup. Na kuku make Wizkid no send una. Nasboi wey travel 36 states for veres na who e do am for? Wetin happen after the travel? No be everybody like to dey seek validation."

@dammi_herself wrote:

"Rest ijn. Wizkid gifted carter after the live. Make e comot e head give Una?"

@prettiest_uni_9ja_girls said:

"Wizkid is a bad person. What are y'all actually benefiting from him?"

@papadiamond_01 commented:

"You are not a Wizkid fan, stop capping gibberish guy. You are just sitting on the fence mumu."

@presy448 wrote:

"Grown men that's older than Wizkid and Davido talking like kids."

@call_me_arziki69 said:

"Why are Nigerians full of comparison? Allow people to live their unique life isn't that difficult."

@almighty_mlimi said:

"My guy you got your own agenda in fact you want Davido make he wire you aza."

