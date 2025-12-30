Media personality Daddy Freeze criticised claims that divine intervention saved boxer Anthony Joshua in a car crash that killed two of his friends

Freeze questioned why God would save Joshua but allow others to die, urging Nigerians to focus on poor roads, reckless driving and lack of emergency services instead

His comments sparked heated reactions online, with many Nigerians accusing him of being anti-God

Media personality Daddy Freeze has criticised Nigerians crediting God for saving boxer Anthony Joshua in a recent car crash that claimed two lives.

In a video he posted on Instagram on December 29, 2025, the media personality claimed that poor infrastructure and human negligence caused the tragedy.

Freeze questions why God would save Anthony Joshua but allow others to die. Photo credit: daddyfreeze/anthonyjoshua

Source: Instagram

The controversial OAP captioned the video “God Did Not Save Anthony Joshua,” directly challenging the popular religious narrative surrounding the incident.

Daddy Freeze expressed frustration over how Nigerians were framing Joshua's survival as a miracle, while two others died in the same crash.

He said:

"One of the most annoying things I'm seeing regarding this Anthony Joshua incident is the narrative that God saved Anthony Joshua. The two people wey kpai, by fine boys, so kpai God abi? I'm asking you. Or na the devil kpai those ones?"

The media personality insisted that Nigerians must stop attributing accidents to spiritual forces and instead confront the real issues plaguing the country.

Daddy Freeze pointed to several factors he believes contributed to the fatal crash, including overspeeding, poorly maintained roads, carelessly parked trailers and Nigeria's lack of emergency response systems.

He emphasised that neither God nor the devil played a role in what happened, urging citizens to take responsibility for systemic failures.

He said:

"I think there's a point in our lives as human beings where we have to take accountability. Speed, bad roads, trailers parked carelessly, no ambulance service, no helicopters, no emergency response. God didn't save anybody and the devil didn't kpai anybody. S H I T happened because human beings failed to do what they were supposed to do. So leave gods and devils out of our failures and learn to take accountability."

His comments reignited online debates, with social media users criticising him for striking God out of the equation, even as they acknowledged government negligence.

Watch Daddy Freeze's video below:

Nigerians react to Daddy Freeze's comments

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@transgender_intersex_ng said:

"This Man is against God so don't mind him but drivers should be more careful when driving on a highway."

@detutusgram commented:

"You need to know God personally to know that God did save AJ! And for those who dont know God to that level, lets not insult them or make them feel a certain way, we can only hope that they find God and understand that he is an incredible GOD!!!!! Gods mercy saved @AJ!"

@bomzybomzy reacted:

"Daddy freezer rest abeg. God did saved him. If he was sitting at the right hand side he would have gone. God forbid."

@sylviasylvesteretoruomo wrote:

"This man obviously get problems with God. The level of pain he exhibits anytime God is being praised is scary. Na only him know wetin be him problem.I wonder if proving this point should be his focus."

@yogurtby_mcqueenellanutrition opined:

"So who saved AJ? Why are you always against God? 😮"

@paeghan said:

"Must everything warrant immediate ring light? Who should be taking accountability? The victims of the crash, the bad roads, the trucks that are improperly parked, Nigeria our country, etc?"

@faithfitnesstore commented:

"This is So insensitive! Must you set camera on comment on Everything? Omo🤦🤦"

Daddy Freeze questions the viral narrative that God saved Anthony Joshua, saying that such claims shift responsibility away from human failure. Photo credit: daddyfreeze

Source: UGC

Daddy Freeze speaks on US airstrike in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Daddy Freeze reacted to a US airstrike targeting Islamic State-linked militants in Sokoto state on December 25, 2025.

During an Instagram Live session, he described Nigeria’s security situation as a long-standing embarrassment and questioned why the country required foreign intervention to protect its citizens.

Daddy Freeze also shared a personal experience of feeling unsafe while travelling on the Lagos-Ibadan road for a friend’s wedding, highlighting widespread insecurity.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng