A legal practitioner has reacted to the fatal accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway involving British boxer Anthony Joshua and two members of his team

According to the lawyer, there is an explanation for Joshua's survival of the road accident that claimed the lives of two people, Sina Ghami and Latif "Latz" Ayodele

Mixed reactions have followed the lawyer's assertion about Joshua's accident, with some netizens disagreeing with him

A barrister, known on X as @Allezamani, has offered a possible explanation about how world-renowned boxer Anthony Joshua escaped death in the fatal road accident that claimed the lives of members of his inner circle.

A Lexus SUV carrying Joshua and his team members collided with a stationary truck along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, leaving him with minor injuries and resulting in the deaths of his strength and conditioning coach, Sina Ghami, and Latif "Latz" Ayodele, his fitness trainer.

Anthony Joshua: Lawyer comments on boxer's survival

In a now-viral tweet on X, @Allezamani claimed that Joshua survived the accident because he was seated behind the driver. His tweet read:

"Anthony Joshua is alive today because he was behind the driver.

"Do with this information whatever you will."

At the time of this report, the barrister's tweet had garnered 34k likes, more than 2k retweets, over 500 comments and 4.7 million views.

Some netizens disagreed with his point of view, attributing Joshua's survival to an act of God.

Anthony Joshua's accident: Lawyer's comment triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lawyer's assertion below:

@NinjaNoticing said:

"Something about the drivers reaction time...

"Scary."

@lonelyfireflyX said:

"One small decision one position, and a life is spared. Makes you think about how unpredictable everything really is."

@AG_knocks said:

"It was a fuc'kin lexus with dam'n lot of airbags and safety features…still those guys d!ed bcos of absence of emergency medical service.

"Nigeria failed them not just “him.”

@Dioslev said:

"From reports I hear that the truck they crashed into was parked. Now I'm finding it so hard to comprehend how they smashed into the parked truck. Oh God, this is so sad."

@RonOnWeb3 said:

"My theory is that Paul paid him so Paul would win but Joshua didn’t want to get humiliated so he chose to win and Paul wanted to go after him."

@TWEETORACLE said:

"He survived the car crash simply cos of the Mercy and Grace of God. It was NOT his time yet. Spread the word right pls. His survival had nothing to do with his seating position.

"It is God that SAVES. You need to accord Him that respect.

"We thank God for AJ’s life and pray for the others that lost their lives in the accident."

@OneBlesseddSoul said:

"Die it ! God protects if it’s your time it is Khalas. Behind o. Ontop o. Between o. Beside o. Under o if it’s gonna happen then yeah."

@EtukIniobong1 said:

"A long time ago, a friend advised me that whenever I am traveling, I should sit behind the driver. I took it seriously."

Anthony Joshua: Man who used road speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who drove on the road where Anthony Joshua had an accident 20 minutes before it happened had broken his silence.

Joshua was hurt in the car crash and is receiving treatment in a Lagos hospital, with some people attributing the accident to the state of the road. However, the man described such claims as untrue and tagged them the handiwork of propagandists.

According to him, the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is one of the smoothest roads in Nigeria, as a whole, adding that there are no bumps from Berger to Iwo Road.

