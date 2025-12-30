Boxing champion Anthony Joshua's old video discussing death and life's priorities has resurfaced online following his involvement in a fatal road accident

In the clip, Joshua reflected on how material possessions and career pursuits become insignificant in the face of mortality

The video has sparked emotional reactions from fans who see deeper meaning in his words following his tragic accident

Nigerian-British boxing champion Anthony Joshua's previous reflections on death and life's fleeting nature have resurfaced online following his involvement in a tragic road accident on December 29, 2025.

In the old video, Joshua shared his philosophical take on mortality and life's priorities.

He described material pursuits and the quest for relevance as distractions in the grand scheme of things.

The heavyweight boxer explained that nothing people chase or own truly matters because it cannot be taken beyond death.

Joshua used his grandfather's elderly situation to illustrate how life's priorities shift dramatically with age. He recalled visiting his grandfather and realising that the elderly man's former dedication to work had become irrelevant.

The boxer noted that his grandfather, who once considered going to work to be the most important thing, now relies entirely on others for care.

Joshua emphasised that the work relationship, which once defined his grandfather's life, means nothing now. He said living to the best of one's capabilities remains the only thing that truly matters.

The champion also reflected on how quickly life passes and how people will eventually realise this truth when they become old.

Video gains new significance after his accident

The resurfaced video has taken on a deeper meaning following Joshua's involvement in the fatal crash. Fans and followers linked his deep thoughts about life to the tragic reality he now faces.

The timing of the video's re-emergence has prompted many to reflect on life's unpredictability.

Netizens react to resurfaced video

Fans expressed emotional support for Joshua and sympathy for the victims' families.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@onelostcalorie said:

"I feel kinda emotional watching this. May God bless the souls of the departed and grant you rapid full recovery 🙏"

@only1_sydot commented:

"This is an awful situation. I wish AJ a quick recovery. To those who passed away, my condolences to their family and friends. This is a tragic incident.😢😢"

@805star wrote:

"He's a real class act, really well spoken. 🙏🏼much love to AJ and the families affected in this tragedy."

@welcometozerica reacted:

"I love him so much and feel so heartbroken for him! He must be in so much pain, and I am not talking about the obvious physical pain from the crash. His best friends died. His brothers. May God give him the strength to deal with it. 🤲🏻"

@video2fone opined:

"When he recorded this video, the message might have gone unnoticed by many. But after the tragic loss of his two best friends, the video's significance has likely intensified. It's a stark reminder that tomorrow isn't guaranteed, and often we get caught up in trivial things, forgetting life's fleeting nature. Incidents like these force us to reevaluate and prioritize what truly matters. Let's not wait for a wake-up call to start living for ourselves and cherish life's precious moments."

@producer_jayc said:

"Appreciate this man while he's still here and is this wise and present for his age and status."

Daddy Freeze reacts to Anthony Joshua's accident

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that media personality Daddy Freeze reacted to Anthony Joshua’s serious road accident on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

His comment, “I suspect Jake,” referenced Joshua’s recent knockout victory over Jake Paul and was posted shortly after news of the accident broke.

The remark triggered outrage online, with many netizens condemning it as insensitive, especially given reports of fatalities linked to the incident.

