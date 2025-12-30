Comedian AY has reacted to the unfortunate accident involving Nigerian-British boxer Anthony Joshua

The sportsman was reportedly involved in a crash that claimed the lives of two people, while he sustained injuries, as videos circulated online

Fans shared mixed reactions, with some disagreeing with AY’s tribute and offering their views on the cause of the incident

Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, has reacted to reports surrounding the accident involving Anthony Joshua that claimed the lives of two people close to him.

The boxer, who recently visited Nigeria, reportedly lost two friends in a fatal crash after their vehicle collided with a stationary truck by the roadside.

Fans react to AY's post about Anthony Joshua’s fatal accident. Photo credit@comedianay

Source: Instagram

In his tribute to the deceased, AY criticised the government and the state of the country’s roads, linking the incident to what he described as failures in road safety systems, infrastructure and leadership.

He questioned how many lives would continue to be lost before roads are made safer, and asked how long Nigerians would keep celebrating excellence abroad while facing dangers at home.

AY speaks on governance and safety concerns

Continuing his comments, AY lamented what he described as the government’s inability to adequately protect lives and called for accountability.

He stressed the need for safer roads, proper enforcement of traffic laws and functional emergency response systems.

He also urged authorities to treat human life as sacred and not disposable.

Fans drag AY over post about Anthony Joshua. Photo credit@comedianay

Source: Instagram

Fans react to AY’s post

Fans, however, shared mixed reactions to what the comedian who recently visited his daughter said.

Some disagreed with his position, arguing that the accident was caused by over speeding and driver negligence rather than government failure.

Others countered comedian AY's claims by stating that accidents occur globally, regardless of infrastructure. A few critics also questioned why similar advocacy was not consistently seen when ordinary Nigerians were involved in fatal incidents.

How fans reacted to AY's post about Anthony Joshua

Reactions have trailed the post made by the comedian about his friends. Here are comments below:

@paul_dmw reacted:

"Accident happens everywhere across the world. I really think the driver was careless, obviously, though I don’t know the instruction he got from the VIP on how to move the car."

@adibe_raymond reacted:

"Did the accident happen as a result of bad road? Why are you misinforming the public?"

@toryvillage commented:

"If a driver overspeeds and people die in a car crash, how is that the fault of the Nigerian government? Must some of you always look for someone to blame whenever something bad happens?"

@peterpsquare shared:

"This accident shattered me completely. Latz & Sina, I can’t believe you’re gone. God why?"

@lolaomotayo_okoye wrote:

"This is devastatingly painful."

Source: Legit.ng