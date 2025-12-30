A Ghanaian man fired multiple rounds from a rifle into the air during Nigerian Afrobeats artist Asake's visit to a neighbourhood in Accra

The excited fan appealed to President John Dramani Mahama for leniency before discharging the weapon in crowded neighbourhoods

Ghanaians flooded social media comments calling for his arrest, citing illegal possession and dangerous use of firearms in public spaces

A Ghanaian man fired multiple live rounds into the air in Accra to celebrate Nigerian Afrobeats singer Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, during his visit for his AfroFuture 2025 concert.

In the viral video, which began circulating on X on December 29, 2025, the man was seen standing next to Asake and surrounded by a crowd of fans.

The man was holding a rifle, which he later shot into the air in apparent excitement as Asake visited some neighbourhoods in Accra.

While raising the weapon, the man shouted enthusiastically: “My brother from another mother is here.”

He then made a direct appeal to authorities and officials, including President John Dramani Mahama, asking for leniency before he fired the gunshots to celebrate the Nigerian star’s presence.

Asake is a prominent Nigerian Afrobeats singer and songwriter known for his energetic fusion of Afro-fusion, Amapiano, and Fuji sounds.

He gained global recognition with hit songs such as Mr Money and Omo Ope, featuring Olamide Adedeji, popularly known as Baddo.

The video immediately raised concerns among Ghanaians, many of whom questioned how the man obtained the rifle and why live ammunition was discharged in a public space.

Several social media users tagged the Ghanaian police, calling for the man’s arrest, citing the illegal possession and dangerous use of a firearm.

Commenters also criticised the manner in which the rifle was handled, warning that the celebratory act could have resulted in serious injuries or loss of life.

Watch the full video below:

Netizens react to the dangerous celebration

Social media users condemned the dangerous act and called for swift police intervention.

@benjamin2u said:

"Small recoil issue, and dead body go surplus. After firing, didn't check if there's still rounds in the chamber.. then pointed rifle straight to the crowd.. Stuupid ppl."

@Kobbystone_1 commented:

"Still not captured in the constitution bro and it's illegal, how did we move from owning a handgun/pistol to an assault rifle ei, wey ebi automatic too o."

@nelssop reacted:

"Firing with one hand is really dangerous. Is not encouraging at all any mistakes a lot of people will kpai."

@GentlemanBright wrote:

"Times like this I miss Dampare!!! I never thought I would ever say this……. Hmmmmmm…… Anka by now he no go try and even if he try sef, he will be getting ready for ankaful! Stupid man."

@Chikadibiaez opined:

"This is how people lose their lives, why would you be shooting a rifle with one hand in such a crowded place. Any little mistake will leave a lot of people dead."

@thefreshlife100 said:

"First of all I hope he has a gun permit? Then secondly in ghana there's a safety team that can deem this as public danger. What in the world is this."

