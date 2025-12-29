Kizz Daniel paid tribute to some late celebrities in Nigeria while performing at his recent concert

The music star was singing Al-Jannah , his emotional hit song, as he remembered entertainers who had passed away

Fans’ reactions when Mohbad’s name was mentioned trended, with many sharing their observations about the video

Nigerian singer Oluwatobiloba Anudugbe, professionally known as Kizz Daniel, made many people emotional with what he did at his recent concert.

A few months ago, the music star released Al-Jannah, a song that resonated deeply with many of his fans.

Source: Instagram

His wife, MJ, was earlier seen vibing to the song as she shared her personal experience of losing her mother to cancer and one of her sons after welcoming a set of triplets with the singer.

While performing the song on stage, the music star paid tribute to late celebrities in the entertainment industry.

A large screen displayed photos of departed stars, including late singers Sammie Okposo, Dagrin, and Mohbad.

Several Nollywood actors, such as Bukky Ajayi, Ada Ameh, and Justus Esiri, were also honoured during the tribute.

Fans react when Mohbad was mentioned

Source: Instagram

When the picture and name of late singer Ilerioluwa Imole Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, appeared on the screen, concert-goers erupted in cheers.

Many screamed “Imole,” hailing the late music star as his images were displayed. Someone from the crowd could also be heard urging others to keep chanting his name.

It would be recalled that Mohbad died in 2023, and controversies trailed his sudden death. Ratel president Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VDM, later launched an investigation into the circumstances of his passing.

He interviewed numerous people close to the singer, including some who were with him hours before his death.

Here is the Instagram video of Kizz Daniel's concert below:

How fans reacted to Kizz Daniel's gesture

Many were emotional after watching the video. They shared fun memories of the late singer Mohbandf. A lady shared how a passenger used the picture of the singer on her phone for three years. Here are comments below:

@ uchays_space stated:

"Chai water comot for eyes, rest easy champs."

@krucifixo02 reacted:

"Mobad own hit hard sha."

@adercollectionsandunisexstores commented:

"Traveling yesterday and 2 ladies traveling home from school that we boarded together, one of them use Mohbad as her lockscreen& background wallpaper and her friend was teasing her that Babe won't you change Ur wallpaper over 3years now which means sha has been using that before MOH passed. There are people out there that love that guy genuinely even in death."

@its_seunvibes shared:

"Mohbad is everybody’s brother. Rest on champs."

Source: Legit.ng