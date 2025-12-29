Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Ambassador-designate, Reno Omokri, has slammed the de-marketing of Nigeria after boxing champion Anthony Joshua survived a fatal road accident.

Legit.ng reports that Joshua got injured while he lost two of his associates in the tragic accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday, December 29, 2025.

Omokri urged Nigerians to get full details of what occurred to Joshau before making damaging statements.

He said international news channels are saying horrible things about Nigeria while quoting Nigerian X users.

He stated this in a post shared via his X handle @renoomokri on Monday, December 29, 2025.

“But your first instincts are to attack Nigeria and paint the worst possible picture to the outside world, and now headlines from as far away as India and Australia are quoting Nigerian X users and lampooning Nigeria and saying that no first responders came to Mr Joshua's rescue and that the whole scene was emblematic of a failed state. “

Omokri said the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) arrived within the first few minutes of the accident.

The former presidential aide dismissed the claim that no first responders came to Joshua's rescue.

“The deaths that occurred during the accident, according to preliminary official reports, were not caused by any negligence. The individuals concerned died on the spot, and the official cause is collision trauma from "excessive speed". May God grant fortitude to their families.”

Nigerians react as Anthony Joshua survives fatal accident

@Sirphinie

Nigerians when anything happens: Step 1: Open X Step 2: Declare Nigeria a failed state Step 3: Become CNN correspondent from the comfort of your mattress “No first responders came!” meanwhile eyewitnesses were already turning into Avengers within 2 minutes.

@Olalekanakogun

Do they care? All they just want to do is cry NIGERIA, it doesn’t matter what the story is. As far as they’re concerned, it must be Nigeria that had failed him, but the UK didn’t fail Princess Diana, the US didn’t fail Paul Walker, and Spain didn’t fail Diogo Jota. See-no-goods! :: What a narrow escape for

@anthonyjoshua. may the souls of the departed #RIP.

@CourageGalah

Abeg shift. For hours no emergency service could arrive at the scene, dead bodies spread on the ground, AJ was made to sit in a police hilux after surviving a ghastly accident...really Reno?! You said pple are demarketing Nigeria? We have poor systems across every sector. Bad!

@eyolofty

Jota Diogo and his brother Andre Silva died from a ghastly motor accident in Zamora, Spain and nobody demarketed Spain. Had it happened in Nigeria, all the negative news in world about our emergency response would have been on social media and primarily 99% by Nigerians.

