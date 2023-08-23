Nigerian Afropop maestro 2Baba Idibia was short of words on meeting Olamide in London after Asake's wonderful O2 Arena concert

The African Queen crooner took to social media to share the beautiful time he briefly had with the YBNL boss while on the move

In his post, 2Baba tagged Olamide as an African giant, among other beautiful names he called his colleague

Nigerian Afropop legend 2Baba recently met with Olamide in the United Kingdom and praised the music executive.

2Baba wholly appreciated the YBNL boss for his signee Asake's stellar performance at O2 Arena.

2Baba hails Olamide after Asake's O2 Arena show Credit: @olamide, @2baba_official

Source: Instagram

Excited about the meeting, 2Baba took to social media to share his delight. In his caption, he adorned Olamide with words of exaltation.

"A real one. A trailblazer. Humble, crazy, gentle, rugged, and super-talented African Giant A true blessing to so many and to the entire movement. A Lazer Focused Young Don."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See 2Baba's post below:

2Baba's video with Olamide stirs reactions

Legit.ng compiled netizens' reactions to 2Baba's post below:

vivian_egwu:

"I like how Olamide help so many people without making noise about it. Baba is blessed."

whitney__barbie:

"I love the fact 2baba gives honour to whom honour is due!! Nice one!!"

reywapzee:

"Honour the Legend in the industry, stay humble even if you've got amazing doings and you'll be Honoured too."

_billionairesound:

"2Baba no dey old??????? Abi na vamp."

Asake drops from Helicopter for 02 Arena show

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that internationally renowned Afrobeat singer Asake recently delivered a stellar performance at his 02 Arena music concert, and clips from the show have been making headlines.

Asake is the sixth Nigerian singer to repeatedly sell out the 02 Arena in London, United Kingdom.

Asake's entrance for his latest show at the 02 was one of the major highlights of the concert as the singer was seen arriving on stage for the show from a helicopter in the middle of the auditorium.

Olamide speaks on becoming a pastor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Olamide made his observations about Lagos pastors, claiming that they were "cashing out" from their church members.

This was made after he witnessed a huge traffic jam in a church environment on Sunday morning, July 30.

In a tweet posted on his official Twitter account today, the YBNL boss stated that despite the increase in fuel prices, the number of cars on the roads of Lagos remains high and that Lagosians are affluent.

Source: Legit.ng