Pastor Chris Okafor’s ex-wife has reacted to the allegation he made against her while speaking on the altar about the controversy

The cleric had called out his brother, claiming he was a witness to his ex-wife's infidelity

Fans reacted to the video by sharing their views about the cleric, with many noting that it would be better for him to step down

Agnes Bessem Okafor, who claims to be Pastor Chris Okafor’s former wife, has reacted to allegations made against her by the cleric after she spoke about him.

The cleric had been addressing the controversy surrounding him and his ministry during a church service when he alleged that his ex-wife cheated on him.

He also called out his brother, claiming he was a witness to what happened while his ex-wife was still with him.

In an interview, Bessem described the cheating allegation as false. She dared the cleric to produce the man she allegedly cheated with, adding that infidelity cannot be committed by only one person.

The mother of four also challenged Pastor Chris Okafor to conduct DNA tests on all her children to confirm their paternity.

Pastor Chris Okafor’s ex-wife speaks on crashed marriage

In the same recording, Bessem stated that she was the one who walked out of the marriage. She recalled leaving through the back door after the cleric allegedly refused to let her go.

According to her, he held onto her luggage in an attempt to stop her, but she eventually left.

Bessem also called on the police to reopen Pastor Chris Okafor’s kidnapping case to verify its authenticity. She further alleged that she left the marriage after years of assault.

It would be recalled that actress Doris Ogala has also accused the cleric in several videos, making allegations about their failed relationship.

See the Instagram video of Pastor Chris Okafor's ex-wife here:

What fans said about Pastor Chris Okafor's ex-wife

Fans reacted after hearing what the ex-wife of the clergy said about him. Here are comments below::

@madunora_ify shared:

"I love what is happening.... Someday, God will expose my ex husband too and oh, he's equally a pastor. They do the most, I didn't call him out, I left peacefully. I know what God can do, so I'll leave God to it."

@preciousadikea commented:

"Pastor of particular concern!! Evidence na water. Proof be like Enviable, it’s plenty."

@iam_dongee said:

"This pastor should be suspended first. He's not fit to lead."

@olu_flex commented:

"Everyone shouting CAN, u think they don’t know each other’s secret. Dey there."

@omotilewaodeyemi wrote:

"Men have been feeling attacked since this man’s case happened. You people have not seen anything yet you just started. Women are now wise . Una go see shege banza."

