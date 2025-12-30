VDM has once again reacted to a video showing Pastor Chris Okafor and his daughter amid allegations circulating online

During the service, the cleric brought out his daughter, Chidera, stating that she was the person referenced in a voice note shared by VDM

Following the activist’s reaction, fans shared their opinions online, with some suggesting that the cleric should temporarily step aside from the pulpit

Ratel president, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VDM, has continued to dispute claims made by the founder of Liberation City, Pastor Chris Okafor.

During a church service, the cleric brought out one of his daughters, Chidera, to address claims previously raised by the activist. The pastor stated that she was the person referenced in a voice note shared by VDM.

Fans react to VDM's video about Pastor Chris Okafor’s daughters. Photo credit@chrisokafor/@verydarkman

Source: Instagram

Reacting in a video, VDM said the person he claimed to have spoken with was different from the individual Pastor Chris Okafor presented on the altar.

According to him, he spoke with a 20-year-old identified as Previous Chidera Okafor, while the cleric brought out Daniella Chidera Okafor.

VDM explained that both individuals were said to be Pastor Chris Okafor’s daughters but from different mothers, which he claimed explained why they shared the same name, Chidera.

VDM seeks clarification over identities

In further remarks, the activist claimed that the Chidera he said he spoke with left the cleric’s home in 2020.

VDM continues to speak about Pastor Chris Okafor. Photo credit@verydarkman

Source: Instagram

He also made additional allegations concerning the circumstances surrounding her birth, stressing the cleric allegedly impregnated Chidera's mother when she was 15 years, that these were claims made to him and not established facts.

VDM calls for DNA tests

In his video, the activist called for DNA tests to be conducted for those who have publicly claimed to be Pastor Chris Okafor’s daughters, saying this would help clarify the ongoing controversy.

He added that if the results confirmed paternity, the cleric should acknowledge the children and take responsibility for them.

VDM also expressed his personal opinion that the cleric should step aside from church leadership pending clarification of the issues raised.

It will be recalled that VDM had earlier challenged claims made by Pastor Chris Okafor, alleging that the cleric had fallen into a situation he described as a trap.

Here is the Instagram video of VDM speaking below:

What fans said about VDM's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video as seen below:

@dehbombomm commented:

"Which kind pastor be this one sef? E no get anything them never accuse you for."

@ sunshin.e____stated:

"The best he should do is to step down as a pastor and go into hiding."

@sarimaofgoodlife shared:

"But why pastor go get so many baby mama’s? Ihe nka self eh ikegwuru."

@sarimaofgoodlife said:

"Just imagine say that girl talk yes Omo everywhere go first blurrr."

@ dkokopee wrote:

"Darki can ki. just to get the real facts out … it’s best to beg, be clean or confess because we sabi catch actors here, Nollywood dey miss talents sha."

Pastor Chris Okafor speaks about Doris Ogala

Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Chris Okafor reacted to the allegations Doris Ogala made about him while preaching at his church.

The clergy explained his spiritual plan and blasted the actress, insisting that she must provide proof of her allegations. Fans reacted to the video, asking questions and criticizing the cleric over his alleged relationship with the actress.

Source: Legit.ng