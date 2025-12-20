Actress Doris Ogala had called on security agencies to investigate claims linked to Pastor Chris Okafor’s church altar

She alleged that a death occurred during construction and hinted at an attempt to silence a blogger

Pastor Okafor reacted indirectly by sharing a sermon clip accompanied by a Bible verse

Founder of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, Pastor Chris Okafor, has responded in a subtle manner to serious allegations made against him by Nollywood actress Doris Ogala.

The actress called on the Department of State Services to investigate claims surrounding an alleged death at Okafor’s church during a construction project.

Speaking on the KAA Truths podcast, Ogala insisted that security agencies should “dig up” the church altar to uncover what she suggested may have been concealed there.

Doris Ogala calls on security agencies to investigate claims linked to Pastor Chris Okafor’s church altar. Photos: chrisokaforministries/mma.ogala/IG.

Source: Instagram

According to the actress, an incident allegedly occurred while construction work was ongoing at the church. She claimed that the building collapsed and that someone died as a result.

She further alleged that a blogger later discovered “something on the ground” connected to the incident, which allegedly caused panic.

Ogala claimed that Pastor Okafor contacted her privately, asking for advice on how to handle the situation and silence the blogger.

“DSS should go to that church and open his altar. I wouldn’t say further than that,” she said during the interview.

“When they were building that place, that place collapsed, and somebody died. Apart from somebody dying, there is a blogger who found something on the ground. This man was begging, he called me and asked me what he could do to shut the blogger’s mouth,” she added.

She insisted that authorities should investigate the church altar, where she noted the cleric often stood during services.

Rather than directly addressing the allegations or issuing a formal statement, Pastor Okafor appeared to respond in a different way.

The cleric shared a video of himself preaching on social media, accompanied by a caption containing a biblical reference.

He wrote:

“When God’s concerns becomes your concerns, your concerns will become His concerns. “If you abide in Me and My words abide in you, you will ask what you desire and it shall be done for you. (John 15:7).”

Read Pastor Chris Okafor's post here:

Reaction trail Doris Ogala's accusation

Reactions trail Doris Ogala's comment Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens shared diverse opinions about the actress's allegations. Read them below:

@julietokeke1 commented:

"When you are exposing things like this...it should be done before it gets here...if you are telling the truth..then they will go steps ahead of you...to clean up...May God Help You and keep you too... Life is deep oh."

sir_ifeco7 said:

"Omo 2026 here we come to witness someone's downfall."

officialblessing26 commented:

"Matters arising. You should be investigated too as an accomplice for knowing and keeping quiet. How far with baby testimony too? Confess what you know about the missing child too,"

Pastor Okafor shares a bible verse in response to Doris Ogala's claims. Photo: chrisokaforministries/IG.

Source: Instagram

