Pastor Dr Great Olalekan Martins, founder of Word and Life Christian Ministries, has shed light on the evils he faced that pushed him out of Deeper Life Church, where he was a pastor.

In a lengthy Facebook post detailing a part of his ordeal, the preacher accused some overseers of Pastor Kumuyi's church of committing evil against him beyond his imagination.

Ex-Deeper Life Church pastor's ordeal

Pastor Great started by mentioning how a Deeper Life Church pastor in the Kabba region deducted from his N25k salary against Kumuyi's instruction.

Despite the fact that the said pastor earned N300k monthly with other remunerations, Pastor Great said he deducted his own salary out of sheer greediness and wickedness.

He added that the church's bookshop, which he managed at the time, was robbed overnight, and he accused the Kabba regional overseer of being behind it.

Pastor Great lamented the poor communication and complaint medium of the headquarters, noting that all his attempts to report the issue to Pastor Kumuyi were unsuccessful. His statement partly read:

"...I'm saying all this to establish the fact that some Overseer indeed wronged me and also sinned against God. But this was not enough for me to generalize it.

"In a bid to report this to the headquarters Church in Lagos, I went to the Church website to see if I could get a means of sending my complaint to Lagos. I was surprised to see that the phone number on Deeper Christian Life Ministry website is inactive (+2348158191111).

"I asked myself, how could Deeper Life of all Churches, known globally for holiness, upload an inactive or dead phone number on its website? Of course, this is not done by GS, but someone that is put in charge of it. This is a website that is daily visited and worked on for update and up to date information.

"When the phone number wasn't going through, I saw an email address there too. I wrote a SOS complaint letter to the email address, but it was never acknowledged nor responded to. It means both phone number and the email address on Deeper Life website are fake!

"This looks like a system rather than a mistake. It would have been better if there's no contact us details than putting dead links and address. Someone or a group people must have done this, and I believe was done without GS knowing about it. If we don't want people to reach out to us, no problem, but why do we write "contact us", and the medium provided is continuously inactive?

"To be continued..."

Legit.ng has contacted Pastor Great regarding his claims, and he promised to respond properly.

See the ex-Deeper Life pastor's post below:

Ex-Deeper Life pastor's ordeal stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the former Deeper Life Church pastor's ordeal below:

Evangelist Emmanuel Igang said:

"Great Olalekan Martins.

"I know your issue has lingered for so long, but I will advise, if you're still Heavenly Minded, do away with Bitterness and Grudges, and focus on making your own way right in the sight of God and serve him truly and faithfully,

"This Fight is not in anyway close to a good fight of Fight, attempting to pull down Men because of offences and tear down the body of Christ in an attempt to avenge is not going to pave the way for you in Heaven,

"That's why no man is our perfect example or pattern except Jesus Christ,

"If you're so Focus in Walking with God you won't allow all of this to distract, if you don't caution yourself and retress your steps, you will stylishly become an instrument in the hand of Satan, unknown to yourself under the defense of evidence,

"So let's keep Looking unto Jesus, the Author an Finisher of our Faith and we won't be disappointed.

"In it All God is the Only and ever Truthful Judge."

Ajagbe Gabriel Monday Abbey said:

"The conclusion of the matter is that with all these type of post everytime, you have already closed the gate of heaven against yourself, pastor be won."

Ejima Anthony said:

"The people you mention also have their own side of story to tell but if though they were wrong its not a suggestive of the fact that you generalize all overseers."

