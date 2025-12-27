Doris Ogala has shared what happened to her after she allegedly met Pastor Chris Okafor days after her release

In a video shared on her Instagram page, the actress claimed that her life has not been the same since the alleged meeting

Fans reacted to the video, with some asking questions about her mental health while others showed support

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has continued to drag Pastor Chris Okafor over their allegedly failed relationship.

In her post, she claimed that she met with the cleric shortly after his release, adding that other clerics were allegedly present at the time.

Fans react to video of Doris Ogala speaking about health struggle after meeting Pastor Chris okafor. Photo creditr@chrisokafor/@mma_ogala

According to her, Pastor Chris Okafor allegedly brushed the back of her head with his hand, after which she began experiencing persistent headaches.

Doris Ogala added that if anything happens to her, the cleric should be held responsible. She also stated that she asked Pastor Chris Okafor to return her glory, claiming that he and the clerics with him laughed at her statement.

Doris Ogala speaks about reactions to her video

Speaking further, Doris Ogala said people have been urging her to keep quiet and stop making videos, but she insisted that she would continue speaking her truth.

She also claimed that Pastor Chris Okafor does not have the power to take her life, adding that she intends to reveal something significant about him.

According to her, the cleric would be stunned by her next move.

Recall that the feud between Doris Ogala and Pastor Chris Okafor began after reports emerged that the cleric was about to get married. Doris initially cried out, saying she would not allow the cleric to marry because of what she alleged he did to her while they were allegedly dating.

She was later arrested and detained, before activists including VeryDarkMan and Omoyele Sowore reportedly intervened, leading to her release.

Here is the Instagram post of Doris Ogala below:

Fans react Dorsi ogaal's video about Pastro Chris Okafor

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans baout the actress' video. Here are comments below:

@official_peterdouglas shared:

"I think you have mental issues, you need psychiatric help. You are so obsessed with Chris and it's affecting you."

@kennyvegas96 stated:

"Doris please keep saying your truth oo. Don't keep quite oo. Forget people wey dey make noise."

@shrubsugar wrote:

"I said it Doris there’s more you want to say, say it girl finish what you started."

@heartofgold_82 said:

"Doris, you go kpai well ooo, you're collecting dollars for deprived baby Testimony justice?"

@adaego_posh commented:

"Why on earth would you go inside his car, after everything you had been saying about him only social media, babe girl nawa for you oo. Na mental craze him don do you oo."

Doris Ogala shares encounter with Pastor Chris Okafor

Legit.ng had reported that Doris Ogala had granted an interview about her experience and how she allegedly met Pastor Chris Okafor. According to her, they have both met in the village and in Lagos, as she shared the names and addresses of the places they used to see.

