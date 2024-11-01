Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of PSquare and his second wife, Ivy Ifeoma, have welcomed their first child together

The celebrity couple recently welcomed a baby girl, and the news was announced with an emotional video online

Many netizens gushed over the sweet display between Paul’s older kids from his first wife and his newborn

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of the defunct PSquare music group and his young wife, Ivy Ifeoma, have welcomed a baby girl.

On the morning of November 1, 2024, the music star took to his official Instagram page to announce the great news to fans.

Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, posted an emotional video of his three older kids from his first wife, Anita, doting on his newborn daughter with Ivy Ifeoma.

The singer’s first daughter, Nadia, seemed particularly in awe of her newest sibling and continued to give her pecks on the face.

The heartwarming video showed Ivy’s excitement to be a first-time mother as she placed her baby in the arms of her older siblings. The clip also showed them all stepping out together as a family.

Paul Okoye shares newborn baby’s name

Paul and Ivy’s newborn daughter’s name was revealed at the end of the video. The celebrity couple named their child Imani Ugomma Okoye.

See the sweet video below:

Fans react as Paul Okoye and Ivy welcome daughter

The heartwarming video of Paul and Ivy’s childbirth announcement drew sweet reactions from fans. Read what some of them had to say below:

Lillykobi:

“Nadia is so happy to have a sister 😍Anita is a good mother and I think Paul will do anything to make his kids love each other 👍.”

itsrosemond:

“You see the big sister duties by Nadia so effortless❤️.. the first wife is a good woman no doubt 👌.”

Realberry4sure:

“Congratulations Mr Paul your baby is so cute and love how her siblings are taking care of her. Nadia now has a younger sister 😍😍.”

Sommy_cc:

“They are so cute together. Omo 3 bodyguards for one baby😍.”

myra_tartibu:

“Princess Nadia is the happiest ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Angel_nightengale:

“Awww,congrats to you both. Welcome to the world baby. You're loved right from the womb.”

strictly_weightloss_with_flo:

“This is so beautiful to watch 😍 God bless Anita for her good heart, for not keeping her children away from their Dad and step siblings. Congratulations Rudeboy and Ivy.”

jmfkiddiesempire:

“Kudos to the ex wife she is really a good woman ❤️.”

Dmaskman63:

“This is what you get when you build your home with love 💕😘.”

oluchimgoretti:

“You be man I swear 👏❤️❤️ congratulations.”

pebblepearl:

“Nadia is doing this big sister thing so effortlessly 🥺😍…. Loooveeeet.”

arthurdaviso:

“The most beautiful thing I ve seen on the net in recent times ❤️❤️❤️❤️..Nonso Nnaa u are doing very ...God continue to bless and keep y'all in good health and love.”

Paul, wife go on vacation

Legit.ng reported that the singer and his pregnant wife, Ivy, went on holiday in the US, and they gave their fans an update.

In the post made by the music star, he said life was good. In the clip, Paul was rapping behind Ivy as she captured the fun moment. They also shared some pictures.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

