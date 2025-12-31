A heartwarming moment caught the attention of social media users after Ghanaian President was seen taking pictures with singer Asake

The singer, who is currently in Ghana for his concert, paid a courtesy visit to Mahama, alongside members of his crew

During the visit, the former Ghanaian president warmly received Asake, with videos from the meeting showing both men smiling as they posed together

Nigerian music star Asake had a beautiful moment as he visited President John Mahama. The artist, who is presently in the country for a concert, paid a visit to the President with his entourage.

In a video circulating online, the Nigerian artist is seen exchanging pleasantries with the President, who asks whether he is the one his citizens fired a pistol at.

The two had met at a supercar event in Accra, and Asake had passionately pleaded for leniency, urging the release of the man arrested for firing celebratory bullets in his favour.

Also in attendance were billionaire Ibrahim Mahama, Sam Jonah, Richard Ni Armah, and actor John Dumelo.

Legit.ng previously reported that a Ghanaian man discharged multiple rounds from a weapon into the air during Asake's visit to a neighbourhood in Accra

In a viral video, the man was seen standing next to Asake, carrying a firearm, and firing into the air in celebration of the singer's visit to their area.

Unfortunately, his compassionate act for Asake caused public uproar, prompting his detention by the Ghana Police Service.

According to sources, he is in police custody, cooperating with the investigation, and is likely to appear in court to face charges.

A week ago, Asake and his mother paid a courtesy visit to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, at his palace in Ile-Ife.

The Ooni shared a video of their visit, expressing his joy at welcoming Asake back home, adding that the Artist spent much of his formative years in Ife.

He complimented the singer's mother as a staunch pillar and expressed his happiness in welcoming her home.

Asaka, Ghanaian president trend

Asake honoured with chieftaincy title in Lagos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Asake returned to his roots in Lagos Island ahead of the Eyo Festival.

A viral video captured him dancing in full Eyo regalia with traditional worshippers to the rhythm of drums.

This followed his recent visits to Obafemi Awolowo University, his alma mater, and the Ooni of Ife.

Community leaders conferred him the prestigious title "Olu Omo Eyo Oniko" in recognition of his global impact and loyalty to cultural roots.

