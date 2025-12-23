A Canada-based Nigerian mother of four went viral after accusing her husband of impregnating their maid and that was why she left the marriage

A kinsman of her husband has now responded to the allegations in a Facebook post, pointing out what he noticed about the woman's claims

What he said sparked fresh debate about the trending issue, as many took to the comment section to share their opinion

The marital drama between popular Facebook user, Ada Igbo, and her husband, Chinedu Igbo, has taken a new turn.

Ada, a Canadian-based Nigerian mother of four, accused her husband of impregnating her maid, highlighting it as one of the reasons she left the marriage.

Source: Facebook

Responding to her claims, a kinsman of the husband, known as Nkwo De Mc on Facebook, faulted what she said.

His Facebook post read:

“ORAUKWU MEN: A STANDARD OF HONOUR, RESPONSIBILITY, AND MARRIAGE EXCELLENCE. Oraukwu men have long been known for their strong values, integrity, and commitment to family life. When it comes to marriage, responsibility, and respect for women, Oraukwu men stand tall as role models within Igboland and beyond.

“They are raised with discipline, taught accountability, and guided by the principle that a man’s name is his greatest asset.

“Recently, an allegation was circulated by Ada Igbo , claiming that a brother from Oraukwu impregnated her maid in January 2025. As responsible people who value truth and evidence, we challenged this claim openly and respectfully.

“Biology and common sense are clear: a pregnancy that allegedly began in January 2025 should, by now, have resulted in childbirth. Till today, no maid has been presented, no baby has been shown, and no medical or factual evidence has been provided. Silence and absence of proof speak louder than fabricated stories.

“The conclusion is therefore obvious. This allegation was not driven by truth, but by an attempt to pressure, manipulate, and turn an innocent man into an ATM machine. The story was manufactured purely to “pepper” the man and extract financial gain, not to seek justice.

“Oraukwu men are not reckless, and they do not hide from responsibility when facts are proven. But they will never accept blackmail, lies, or emotional extortion disguised as allegations.”

Ada Igbo, a Canada-based Nigerian mum of four, is in the news for accusing her husband, Chinedu Igbo, of cheating.

Source: Facebook

Reactions as man’s kinsman responds to allegations

Nweke Omah Happyness said:

"So she getting pregnant meant she must give birth..?? What if she or they got rid of the pregnancy..??? Did HE do it or not..??? That’s the question..!!!!"

Sunshine Ijeoma said:

"Always igbo men!! Always!! You guys are never beating the allegations!! Tueh."

Adaobi Onyeka said:

"Why are you roping Oraukwu men into this? So that people will leave the issue at hand and face Oraukwu people."

