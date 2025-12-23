Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo is facing criticism over his role in a controversial wedding that has kept social media talking

Pastor Keseina Ediri questioned the timing of the ceremony amid unresolved allegations involving a Nollywood actress

The ceremony comes on the heels of Doris Ogala’s explosive claims that the cleric reneged on a marriage promise

Pastor Keseina Ediri has publicly called out senior cleric, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, for officiating Pastor Chris Okafor’s wedding despite the unresolved allegations

In a video shared online, Ediri questioned the moral implications of the ceremony and the message it sent to Nigerians closely following the saga.

According to Pastor Ediri, religious leaders are expected to act with sensitivity, especially when serious accusations involving emotional manipulation and alleged abuse of influence remain unsettled.

Pastor Keseina Ediri calls out Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo for officiating Pastor Chrus Okafor’s wedding. Photos: Pastor Ediri, Pastor Ashimolowo, Pastor Okafor.

He argued that officiating the wedding at such a time appeared dismissive of alleged victims and could deepen public distrust in religious institutions.

Ediri stated in the video:

“Leadership must be careful. When allegations are still hanging in the air, actions like this speak louder than sermons.”

The controversy traces back to Doris Ogala’s public claims against Pastor Okafor, where she accused him of deceiving her with promises of marriage and emotional commitment.

The actress alleged that the cleric led her on while maintaining another marital relationship.

Her claims quickly gained traction online, pushing the matter beyond entertainment gossip into a wider conversation about power dynamics, spirituality, and personal relationships.

Things took a dramatic turn when Ogala was arrested following her online posts, a move that left many Nigerians unsettled.

Critics questioned whether influence played a role in her detention, while others demanded accountability and transparency.

Public attention intensified after human rights activist Omoyele Sowore and social media commentator VeryDarkMan intervened, leading to Ogala’s release.

VeryDarkMan had earlier warned that he would make public certain messages and materials allegedly shared with him by Ogala if she was not freed, adding another layer of suspense to the unfolding drama.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Pastor Ediri's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@teepsyorganicskincare shared:

"Honestly , a whole pastor of more than a decade 😢😢😢😢. It's well Oooooo una see Christianity this days , na personal thing Oooooo. Opin aye ti de"

@olowoone commented:

"Finally a man of God is calling another man of God out over wrong doing"

@ayodejiii noted:

"As a man of God, as he reached out to Pastor Chris as a fellow brother in Christ before publicly condemning him? What does the scripture says? Let he without sin cast the first stone abeg. This is a absolutely wrong."

Pastor Ashimolowo faces a fresh attack from another man of God. Photo: Pastor Ashimolowo.

