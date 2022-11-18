Peggy Ovire and her beau, Frederick Leonard, recently took to their respective Instagram pages to share their prewedding look

Recall the Nollywood stars went public with their relationship a couple of weeks ago as they announced their engagement

Only a few days ago, Ovire was thrown a surprise bridal shower by her friends, including film stars

Excitement has been brewing among fans of Nollywood stars Peggy Ovire and Frederick Leonard, whose engagement was a pleasant surprise to many people.

Well, if anyone is still in doubt, the official prewedding photo might just convince you that this is, in fact, happening.

The couple each took to their respective Instagram page to share the same photo, which saw them sporting black ensembles.

Leonard donned a silk shirt tucked into a pair of tailored pants and accessorised with a gold chain necklace and his signature sunshades.

Ovire, on the other hand, was a dazzling bride-to-be in an off-shoulder number featuring a long sleeve, lace embellishment and a long side train.

She sported honey blond tresses and rocked glossy red lips, also making sure to show off the rock on her finger too!

Peggy Ovire's friends throw surprise bridal shower ahead of wedding to Frederick Leonard

It is indeed a moment of joy and celebration for Nollywood actress, Peggy Ovire, who is seriously counting down to her wedding day.

Ahead of her wedding to fellow Nollywood star, Frederick Leonard, close friends came together to throw a beautiful bridal shower party for the actress.

The surprise party went down on Sunday, November 13, and the excited bride-to-be was seen scattering the dance floor in a video shared on Instagram.

