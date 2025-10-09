Actress Peggy Ovire finally posted her husband Frederick Leonard, on her page, months after rumours about their divorce emerged online

Peggy Ovire also shared a video of herself and Frederick Leonard working together on a joint movie production

The actress' latest post on her social media page has dispelled rumours about their divorce, as fans expressed excitement

Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire caused a buzz on social media after she finally posted her husband, actor Frederick Leonard, months after rumours of their divorce.

Peggy, who shared a series of videos as well as a picture of her husband on set, disclosed that they worked together on her new movie dubbed Odogwu.

Peggy Ovire posts picture of herself and husband Frederick Leonard working on new movie project, dismissing divorce rumours.

According to the actress, the movie was written two years ago. Aside from playing a part of the lead characters in the movie, Frederick also doubled as the director.

Sharing a clip from behind the scenes of the movie showing her and Frederick working together on set, Peggy added in a caption:

"This movie drained me. So much planning went into it, and I single-handedly handled every prop detail. You’ll see it on screen."

Legit.ng recalls reporting that rumours of a troubled marriage trailed Peggy after she shared a solo Christmas photo in pyjamas in 2023.

Fans rejoice following video of Peggy Ovire and Frederick Leonard on movie set.

Frederick later came to her defence, revealing that he routinely blocked people who taunted his wife so they could no longer meddle in their marriage.

A video of Peggy Ovire and Frederick Leonard on set is below:

The picture of Frederick Leonard that Peggy Ovire shared on her page is below:

Reactions as Peggy Ovire posts husband

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as fans shared comments about Peggy Ovire and Frederick Leonard's marriage. Read them below:

khaysbridalsandmakeover said:

"Just seeing your husband on your page gives me joy. Your home is forever blessed."

sweets.campbell reacted:

"This is why people should mind their business and he also told us as much. No marriage is perfect all the time, just like life. e no perfect o. I am just extremely happy for them both in whatever season they are in. Blessings darlings."

beautiful_adaeze1 said:

"This is how to keep your enemies in the dark God pass una."

lagos_finest33 said:

"E pain them GOD is faithful Happy birthday in advance You are too much You are 21st am 22nd Libra rocks."

chizzy_mj reacted:

"Your husband is so talented chimoooo watched my wife my property last night the movie is topnotch."

snow_girl3163 said:

"I like how they kept people guessing and Assuming, I wish this union the best of love and peace Amen."

elizabethrukky_ reacted:

"Well, thank God for the new development. I wish you both the best."

zeekah__ said:

"@ everyone...please @peggyovire permit me I just needed to tag everybody in this world to come see this picture because I can't forget in a haste when people (fellow ladies most especially) dragged you here as if it was a crime for couples to have issues (if at all there was). I felt soooooo badddddd but today, I even happy pass you seff. Area..!!!"

nollywood_3rdperspective said:

"You people are funny. This lady did not for any day come here to say she is no longer married. Her husband Name ihas always been on her bio. You people just assume and then leave with your assumptions.."

Peggy Ovire gushes over husband

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peggy Ovire marked her wedding anniversary with Frederick Leonard.

In a post shared, she called her man a perfect husband anybody could ever ask for.

Peggy also noted in her post that she was thankful for the love, affection, and care from Fred.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

