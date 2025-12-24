Nigerian music producer and entrepreneur Don Jazzy responded to recent allegations about his fertility

This was after a man publicly called him out on social media and linked his crashed marriage to it

The claims sparked widespread discussion online, with fans and followers expressing curiosity and concern

Nigerian music entrepreneur Don Jazzy and an X user had a heated exchange online after he made disturbing claims about his former marriage.

The Twitter user stated that the Mavins boss' ex-wife divorced him due to infertility troubles.

He stated that if Don died, questions would arise regarding who would receive his wealth.

“Don Jazzy’s ex-wife reportedly divorced him due to infertility issues. If he were to die suddenly—let’s say tomorrow—questions would arise about who would inherit his wealth.”

Don, who rarely gets furious at trolls, claimed he had been looking for the youngster during his marriage to offer him his sexual product.

"I had been looking for you to borrow me sperrm that year, o."

Legit.ng recalls that the Mavins founder was married to Michelle Jackson, an American model and author, at the age of 20, but the marriage ended two years later. Don Jazzy stated that his passion for his music business had an impact on their marriage.

His ex-wife, for her part, backed his claim in an interview, recounting how they met at a club and revealing private details about their marriage.

Don Jazzy discussed his romantic life in an interview early last year, explaining why he is still unmarried. He stated that he is not the type to be faithful to a single woman.

Also, in 2024, Don Jazzy sparked controversy when he published his wedding invitation and lamented that the ceremony was taking place without his knowledge. According to the wedding invitation, a specific lady married Don Jazzy, and Don Jazzy was perplexed, claiming that he had missed his own wedding.

Don Jazzy addressed why he is still unmarried following music star Davido's wedding. The Mavins chief stated that he is working on himself so that when his head is clear, his babe will like him.

Don had lamented his solitary status. He mentioned that he wanted to take on a challenge, but didn't have a companion. The Mavins CEO expressed his grief over the situation.

The Mavins founder recently revealed his new women's line. He made it clear that he prefers petite or curvy women.

See his post below:

Netizens react to Don Jazzy's remarks

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

fheytii said:

"Don Jazzy is literally so chill 🤌 una audacity just too much for this internet."

ujucynthia.o said:

"Maybe something good is going on in prison centres this December we don’t know about."

okm_herbal

"Some people shaa... Anyway, thank God Don Papa always has the best reply 😂😂."

d_real_kemzy said:

"See as he give him good reply without saying abusive word."

emjay_regal said:

"Courts are on holiday now ó. Anybody police pick will stay there till 13th of January. If you like, misyarn on sm."

ms_swayne said:

"The way people don’t even mind their business anymore 😂😂 Ahnahn!"

kelechicasmir said:

"You wey carry head on top pillow dey watch this video and read comments, I dey greet ooo...😂."

i_have_all_hub said:

"Some people actually use social media in prison. So he might be commenting from Kuje prison. No be everyone dey ok."

ksolo_hitz said:

"The way people just come online to talk about celebrities you go think say na true until dem catch the person, he go begin beg."

iamlilianorji said:

"Ooh my God is possible 😮😮 no wonder he hasn’t married another."

steph_shally said:

"Don Jazzy no want gree for any body this period ooo 😂😂 2026 go hot die 😂😂😂,"

Don Jazzy on why he can’t reconcile with ex-wife

Legit.ng earlier reported that Don Jazzy disclosed that his marriage ended due to career ambition and lack of commitment.

He clarified that Michelle Jackson has remarried since they parted ways and ruled out the possibility of reconciliation as requested by a fan

Fans reacted to old wedding photos, sparking nostalgia about the music mogul’s past love.

