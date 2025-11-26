Music executive Don Jazzy has revealed his marriage ended due to career ambition and lack of commitment.

He clarified that Michelle Jackson has remarried, closing the door on reconciliation

Fans reacted to old wedding photos, sparking nostalgia about the music mogul’s past love

Music executive Don Jazzy has explained why he cannot go back to his ex-wife, Michelle Jackson.

The Mavin Records boss disclosed that their marriage ended due to differing priorities and his ambitious drive for his music career.

In an interactive session with fans on 𝕏, Don Jazzy reflected on the personal reasons that led to the dissolution of his relationship.

Don Jazzy clarifies that Michelle Jackson has remarried, closing the door on reconciliation. Photos: @donjazzy/IG.

The music producer, who recently addressed rumours of escaping arrest, revealed that their union, which began in April 2021, only lasted two years because of a lack of commitment and the pressures of their demanding career.

“Michelle has moved on. She has remarried,” Don Jazzy

During the conversation, a fan shared a wedding photo of Don Jazzy and Michelle Jackson, taken in court.

Don Jazzy jokingly commented on the image, saying Michelle appeared taller because she was standing on a higher step.

While some fans playfully urged the music executive to reconcile with his ex, Don Jazzy’s revelation that she has remarried put an end to such hopes.

Don Jazzy explained that his intense drive to build his music empire contributed to the marriage breakdown.

He admitted that balancing the pressures of stardom with personal life can be challenging, a sentiment that resonates with many who juggle career and relationships.

Follow Don Jazzy's conversation with fan here:

Fans react to Don Jazzy's comments

@Baseonbelive0:

"I for say why you no remarry but you don talk say you no fit dey with only one woman…"

@KriptoExpo:

"She think say you no go blow abi... She go dey regret anywhere she is right now."

@e_v_eeeee:

"I have a genuine question for you :How come with all your influence and your level,you are so chilled. You asked for a favorite picture of you but you are smiling in all. No one is a favorite. How do you breeze so happily and I know you face challenges too. How do you do it ?"

@Izuu_c:

"Oga don jazzy, abeg help me out. I get good songs wey I write and composed but not yet recorded. I want your help abeg."

@TravelJoee:

"Don make dem press 2meters for me na abeg, I wan equip my local studio for my area make my homeboys fit record for my hood DonBabaJ"

@seunolami:

"I love the way you respond and attend to tweets about you. It tells a lot and shows a side of the person you are"

Don Jazzy was married to Michelle Jackson while in the UK. Photo: @donjazzy/IG.

