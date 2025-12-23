JJC Skillz claimed that Don Jazzy, D’banj worked behind his back despite him being the one who provided them with a platform and shelter

The musician revealed a shocking conversation with rapper Ruggedman, where he first learned about the alleged "cheating" narrative

JJC details how he personally financed the early lifestyles of these stars, including buying their clothes and feeding them

Veteran producer and singer Abdulrasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skillz, has called out singer Dbanj and music executive Don Jazzy, accusing them of betrayal.

JJC Skillz recounted how he opened his doors to aspiring talents, believing they were all working toward a common goal.

He recalled being introduced to Don Jazzy by CAS, while Ayo and DJ Abass, who were managing a TV station at the time, joined the circle.

JJC Skillz claims that Don Jazzy, D’banj worked behind his back despite providing them with a platform. Photos: Don Jazzy, JJC Skillz, Dbanj.

Source: Instagram

JJC admitted that he leaned on them for their Nigerian connections, asking for introductions to the right people. Instead, he claims a different script was being written in the shadows.

One of the most emotional points of the revelation was JJC’s response to allegations that he was "cheating" his proteges.

He revealed that D’banj allegedly told others that JJC was not paying them fairly.

However, JJC dismissed these claims with a heavy heart, questioning how he could cheat people who weren't even making money yet.

“Nobody knows you, bro. I take you to shows, buy your clothes, food, you even live in my house and I take you everywhere. How can I be cheating you when you haven’t made any money?” JJC stated

The singer pointed fingers at Ayo and DJ Abass. He suggested that while he was focused on building the music, the veterans had hidden agendas.

While Don Jazzy was recording and D’banj was securing deals, JJC stated he was being isolated from the very network he helped sustain.

Watch the interview here:

Fans react to JJC Skillz's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@bigbilli_ stated:

"What if don jazzy is the P Diddy of Naija music industry hmmm Just saying sha Wetin I know"

@ezeqwesiri commented:

"Whether his narration is accurate or not , I sha know that the industry is very dark ! Dog eat dog"

scales_writer shared:

"I came to them and said you guys are obviously well connected in Nigeria, and I'm a JJC" This could possibly be the origin of the alias "JJC".

@hernameisirish wrote:

"Omo na una business be dat ooo just few days to January i don dey think how i wan take pay Tinubu tax"

@radesbyobas stated:

"But your name na JJC, are they not supposed to take advantage of you before so you go wise"

Don Jazzy started his production career with JJC Skillz. Photo:@ DonJazzy/IG.

Source: Instagram

Don Jazzy sends N5m to struggling mum

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that Don Jazzy made headlines after he gifted a young lady N5 million to buy a car.

Don Jazzy shared a post on his Instagram page in which he asked fans to ask for things in his comment section and promised to randomly grant their requests.

A lady on Instagram, @Lydia_collectionz, also tried her luck in the comment section by asking the Mavin Records boss for one of his old cars because she needed a vehicle for her children’s school runs.

Source: Legit.ng