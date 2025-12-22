Speed Darlington shares controversial views on love and parenthood during his appearance on a podcast

The rapper revealed that he considers children a burden, and that he has never experienced love

His comments about children being a load sparked reactions online, with many Nigerians agreeing, while others disagreed

Nigerian rapper and internet sensation Speed Darlington, also known as Akpi, has stirred conversations online after sharing his controversial views on love and parenthood, labelling children as 'loads'.

The entertainer opened up about his personal life on The Honest Bunch Podcast, where he made some controversial statements about relationships and raising children.

Speed Darlington traced his opinions back to his childhood experience as an only child. He revealed that his mother spent every penny she made on him alone, giving him multiple Christmas outfits and more toy guns than anyone in their yard.

According to the rapper, this undivided attention meant he never felt the urgency many people experience to start families early. He attended private schools throughout his education, with all his mother's earnings focused entirely on his upbringing.

"Man, as I dey now, there is this feeling of urgency in me, that, will I see my grandchildren? Look how old I am, I haven't even born yet," he said. "I was the only child with my mother. Every penny she made was on me. So I did not really feel the need to carry the world on my head."

He explained that without siblings competing for resources, he only began thinking about marriage and children when he reached his thirties.

Rapper admits he's never been in love

When asked about his relationship history, Speed Darlington stated that he has never been in love and that he is currently talking to six different girls.

The entertainer shared that he nearly got married once but lost the relationship because of his honesty about wanting multiple wives. He revealed he told his potential bride from the beginning that he planned to be a polygamist and would marry another wife.

"There was one I nearly married, and then I lost her. You know why? Because I was too honest. I was telling her from morning that I'm going to be a polygamist. I will get another wife," he recalled.

The rapper's most controversial statement came when he described parenthood as a burden that people rush into without proper thought.

He suggested that humans have some form of chemical imbalance that makes them eager to carry heavy loads, using children as his example.

"Let me tell you, me already say that there must be some kind of chemical imbalance in our brain as human beings that makes a person see load, and say I like load. Give it to me, I want to carry it. Children are loads," Speed Darlington declared.

Watch the full video below:

Nigerians react to Speed Darlington's views

Nigerians took to social media with mixed feelings, some agreeing with his honesty while others criticised his perspective on family life.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Nnewi300 said:

"It's not easy having and taking care of children. If adults are aware of these realities and take informed decisions, we will have less kids roaming our streets with hunger and no chance for basic education."

@Nelsonchijioke9 commented:

"Children are a necessary load everyone should be praying for, if your parents have the same reasoning you won't be here."

@Samnacks_201 wrote:

"Imagine his mother reading this after she went on her knees to beg Burna Boy for his release last year. She's praying for grandkids and he's out here describing them as 'imbalances in the brain.' This man is a menace to family values!"

@JamesSu19862228 opined:

"Spoilt brat. If you like no go marry born. Old age loneliness is real no woman will be a concubine to a man with wrinkled face."

@davidoghe reacted:

"Children are load... There is no way you can disagree with that except you just want to deceive and deny that fact."

@omoiyaakeem said:

"Different people with different perspectives so I don't blame him if it says children's are loaded! This is the disadvantage of being the only child, it changes your reasoning."

NAPTIP declares Speed Darlington wanted

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that NAPTIP placed Speed Darlington on its watchlist after he refused to honour an invitation to its Abuja headquarters.

The agency summoned him over controversial videos in which he commented on underage girls.

During a press conference, NAPTIP's Director of Legal and Prosecution, Ijeoma Mary Amugo, accused the singer of intimidating the agency through social media posts claiming human rights violations.

She stated that efforts to locate him failed, with his last sighting outside Nigeria, and vowed to arrest him upon his return for investigation.

