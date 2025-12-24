Fresh from a symbolic visit to the Ooni of Ife and his alma mater, OAU, Asake returned to the "hood

A viral video captured the singer fully clad in the iconic Eyo regalia, dancing with worshipers

In recognition of his global impact and loyalty to his roots, the singer was officially conferred with the title of "Olu Omo Eyo Oniko"

Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, widely known as Asake, has added a cultural chapter to his holiday stay in Nigeria, connecting to his roots.

The award-winning artiste, who recently returned home after months of international tours, was spotted dancing in full Eyo regalia alongside traditional worshippers in Lagos Island, ahead of the forthcoming Eyo Festival.

The video, which has since gone viral, captured Asake moving effortlessly to the rhythm of traditional drums, blending modern stardom with age-old Yoruba heritage.

Video captures Asake fully clad in the iconic Eyo regalia, dancing with worshipers. Photos: Asake.

Dressed in the iconic white flowing attire associated with the Eyo masquerade, the singer looked completely at ease, drawing cheers from those around him.

His appearance at the cultural gathering came shortly after his widely talked-about visits to his alma mater, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

The Eyo Festival, one of Lagos’ most revered traditional events, is scheduled to hold at the Tafawa Balewa Square on Saturday, December 27.

Following his visit to his old neighbourhood on Lagos Island, the singer was reportedly conferred with the title “Olu Omo Eyo Oniko,” a gesture that further cemented the emotional weight of the moment.

Fans react to Asake's Eyo dance

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@OmoGuinny wrote:

"Yall can’t understand unless you grew up at Lagos island ,the joy of Eyo is ain’t joke oooo"

@bnxnnotrealbuju noted:

"I’m expecting asake to go to his hood with tons of truck to share bag of rice and foodstuff to the less privileged for Xmas celebration"

@sholex4u11 commented:

"He is going on an insane run next year Person wey come Lagos come collect blessings Iykyk "

@spiritualcode77 noted:

"Baba come collect more power lowkey Ancestors will be with us always"

@the_yaquari shared:

"Whoever is guiding Asake’s brand deserves real credit. He’s gone global without losing local intimacy. That balance is rare and very deliberate."

@Wabisabi_MMM noted:

"He’s always smiling in these videos man, happiness wan kill am"

@9jamade_me wrote:

"Dem even Ka Opa for Asake, you will know he understand the importance, but the person wey won become Governor "

Asake was conferred with the title of "Olu Omo Eyo Oniko". Photo: Asake.

