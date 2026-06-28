Troops Kill 2 Terrorists, Recover Arms During Gun Battle
- Two Lakurawa terrorists were killed during a military operation in the Sabarumawa axis of Kebbi State
- Troops recovered AK-47 rifles, ammunition, and a motorcycle from the scene
- Authorities urged members of the public to provide information for effective counter-terrorism efforts across the country
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Sabarumawa, Kebbi State - Two suspected Lakurawa terrorists have been killed and arms and ammunition recovered during an operation in the Sabarumawa axis of Kebbi State.
Troops of Sector 2, Joint Task Force (North West) Operation FANSAN YAMMA carried out the operation on Saturday, June 27, 2026.
The Media Information Officer of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Lt.-Col. Aliyu Danja said the operation followed intelligence that the terrorist group was planning an attack on the Sabarumawa community.
As reported by The Punch, Danja made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, June 28, 2026.
Danja said troops of the Chief of Army Staff Intervention Battalion 7 swiftly mobilised to the area.
He added that the troops laid a tactical ambush along the terrorists’ suspected route to thwart the planned attack.
“As the terrorists approached the ambush position, the troops engaged them with overwhelming firepower, resulting in a fierce exchange of gun battle.
“The superior combat effectiveness of the troops forced the terrorists into disarray, with two of the terrorists neutralised, while the remaining members of the group fled into the surrounding forest.”
The military spokesperson disclosed that the troops subsequently recovered AK-47 rifles, AK-47 magazines, 143 rounds of ammunition and a motorcycle from the scene.
He called on members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to support ongoing counter-terrorism efforts.
Troops kill 3 terrorists travelling on motorcycles
Recall that troops of the Joint Task Force (JTF) Operation Enduring Peace killed three terrorists and arrested two suspects in Jos, Plateau State.
The Nigerian Army said the two impostors disguised as security operatives were arrested during violence in Dutse Uku.
The military confirmed the successful operation against terrorists amid allegations of complicity in the north-central state.
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Nigerian soldiers kill 317 terrorists
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Coalition for National Security and Democratic Stability praised the Nigerian Armed Forces after troops killed 317 terrorists and criminal suspects and rescued 221 kidnapped civilians in May 2026.
The group credited the achievements to improved coordination among the military, intelligence agencies and other security institutions.
It also highlighted the destruction of illegal arms factories and oil theft facilities as major gains in weakening criminal networks.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.