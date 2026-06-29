Retired Commissioner of Police Muhammad Wakili rejected proposals to create state police, warning that it could replicate failed past policing systems

He argued that Nigeria Police Force challenges stemmed from poor funding, manpower shortages and weak logistics rather than structural design

Wakili maintained that decentralised policing could be easily abused by political leaders and would not effectively address banditry or terrorism

Retired Commissioner of Police Muhammad Wakili, popularly known as Singham, has rejected calls for the creation of state police, warning that such a move would take Nigeria back to the conditions of the 1960s.

He argued that decentralising policing would not solve current insecurity challenges and could instead deepen existing institutional weaknesses.

Retired police chief Muhammad Wakili opposes state police creation. Photo: AbbasHusaini

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In an extensive interview with Daily Trust, Wakili made the remarks while reflecting on Nigeria’s earlier experiment with a decentralised policing structure, which was later abolished following constitutional changes in the early 1970s.

He said the country had already tested that system and should be cautious about revisiting it.

Will state police worsen insecurity challenges?

He traced his personal connection to the old structure, noting that his family history was tied to the Native Authority policing system, where officers operated under local traditional administrations.

According to him, that arrangement produced lessons that should not be forgotten.

Wakili warned that human behaviour in governance remains largely unchanged, arguing that power tends to be abused regardless of the system in place. He said there is a risk that state-level policing would simply transfer existing problems from the centre to regional authorities.

He also criticised what he described as unchecked authority among political leaders, suggesting that both federal and state executives often act without sufficient regard for public accountability.

Can Nigeria Police Force be strengthened?

The retired commissioner maintained that the Nigeria Police Force remains capable of performing effectively if properly equipped and supported. He pointed to the performance of Nigerian officers in international peacekeeping and foreign assignments as evidence of their competence.

According to him, the main challenge facing the police is not structure but inadequate funding, poor manpower levels and weak logistics.

He said many police formations lack vehicles, modern equipment and decent accommodation, while recruitment levels remain too low for a country of Nigeria’s size.

Wakili also argued that disciplinary gaps within the system have weakened public confidence. He said officers who violate the law are often not held accountable, creating a cycle of impunity that undermines enforcement efforts.

Would decentralised policing reduce banditry?

Addressing insecurity, he questioned whether state police would be able to succeed where federal forces have struggled against Boko Haram, kidnapping and banditry. He argued that there is no evidence that decentralisation would produce better outcomes.

Wakili suggested that smaller policing units would likely be limited to minor offences, while major security threats would remain difficult to control. He also raised concerns about training standards and operational capacity.

He called for reforms centred on better governance, improved discipline and stronger ethical values. He said national progress depends on fairness, accountability and a collective commitment to sacrifice, adding that without these principles, structural changes alone would not resolve Nigeria’s security problems.

Nigerian governors reaffirm support for state police

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian state governors have renewed their push for state police and electricity reforms, agreeing that constitutional frameworks must underpin any new policing structure in the country.

According to a communiqué issued at the end of the 2nd meeting of the Nigerian State Governors’ Forum on Wednesday, June 17, governors held dedicated consultations with Attorneys-General to review proposed constitutional amendments and frameworks ahead of a final collective decision.

Source: Legit.ng