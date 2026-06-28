Baba Ijesha and his wife, Luminee, have unveiled the Aso Ebi prices for their baby's naming ceremony, leaving many Nigerians stunned

The pricing has reignited conversations about expensive celebrity celebrations, with many comparing the couple to Lateef Adedimeji and Mo'Bimpe

While some defended the couple's right to set their prices, others questioned whether Nollywood events were becoming a competition

Nigerian actor Baba Ijesha and his wife, celebrity stylist Luminee, have become the subject of online discussions after revealing the Aso Ebi prices for the naming ceremony of their newborn son.

The couple, who recently welcomed their first child together, announced that the event would take place on August 27, 2026.

Baba Ijesha and his wife, Luminee, unveil the Aso Ebi prices for their baby's naming ceremony. Photos: Baba Ijesha.

Source: Instagram

According to a flyer shared on the couple's respective Instagram pages, the male Aso Ebi package costs N250,000, while the female package is priced at N350,000.

The figures quickly became a talking point, with many Nigerians debating whether celebrity family events have become unnecessarily extravagant.

Several internet users noted that the prices are similar to those announced by Nollywood stars Lateef Adedimeji and his wife, Mo'Bimpe, for the Aso Ebi at their forthcoming baby dedication.

Others argued that buying Aso Ebi remains optional and that those who cannot afford it are under no obligation to attend in matching attire.

The naming ceremony comes weeks after Baba Ijesha and Luminee announced the birth of their son.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actor, who was previously imprisoned after being convicted in a child sexual abuse case, confirmed the arrival of his baby in June.

Luminee also celebrated the birth on social media, describing herself as overwhelmed with joy.

She praised her husband, calling him "one in a million" and stating that he has a pure heart.

See the invitation below:

Reactions trail Baba Ijesha, Wife's baby's aso ebi

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below

@stillWoski stated:

"Baba ijesha knows that anyone foolish enough to attend that shitshow may just Amwell be foolish enough to buy a fabric for quarter a million"

@natocrino commented

"Enemies go wan die. There are some women that enters your life and everything about you becomes renewed and blessed"

@ifedayoeri wrote:

"This man should be arrested again. I wonder why men get away with so many things in this country."

@mobola_ade shared:

"There's a widespread disease going on in this country. I can't fully explain It is as though we have normalized abnormality. Public shame has diminished, consequences no longer carry the weight they once did, and social values that traditionally restrained excess or misconduct are steadily eroding. People who should reflect, show remorse, or exercise restraint instead celebrate themselves without regard for the broader social climate. We're cooked"

Baba Ijesha, Wife Luminee Face Criticism as Aso Ebi Price for Baby's Naming Ceremony Trends

Source: Instagram

Daddy Freeze mocks Baba Ijesha

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that media personality Daddy Freeze mocked Baba Ijesha after the actor welcomed a baby boy with CEO Luminee seven months after leaving prison.

Daddy Freeze questioned the timing of the conception in an Instagram video, joking that the actor might have transferred the pregnancy via Bluetooth.

The broadcaster teased that the baby might also be premature while highlighting that Nigerian prisons do not recognise conjugal visits.

Source: Legit.ng