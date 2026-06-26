Actor Deyemi Okanlawon reflected on the struggles faced by his late colleague Alexx Ekubo

He opened up on how he watched people tear down the departed star, whom he described as having a “beautiful heart"

He further urged kindness among netizens and stressed that sometimes the best response is simply not to engage

Nollywood actor Adeyemi Okanlawon has spoken emotionally about the struggles of his late colleague, Alexx Ekubo, recalling how he witnessed people tear him down despite his kind nature.

In a recent conversation on the CreativiTea Podcast, Okanlawon described Ekubo as “a very good guy, great guy, beautiful heart,” but lamented how society often fails to appreciate goodness.

Actor Deyemi reflects on Alexx Ekubo’s silent battles. Credit: @actordeyemi, @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

“I watched people tear this guy down… and I’m looking at our people, and I’m like, how? That’s the environment that we’re trying to build in — a place where good is not appreciated,” he said.

The actor urged for more compassion in how people respond to others online and in real life.

“Can we just be kind to one another? People are going through stuff. People have made mistakes, whatever the case may be. The kindest thing that you can do is to not engage,” Okanlawon added.

He warned that constant criticism and negativity create a toxic environment where people hide their true selves.

“If we’re celebrating corruption and mediocrity on the one hand, and we’re tearing down good and excellent on the other hand, we’re reducing the number of good and the number of excellence… It’s very worrisome,” he said.

Watch the video below:

However, a new statement released by a relative has shifted attention from the tributes to concerns about what allegedly happened behind the scenes.

In a statement shared on his Instagram page on Thursday, June 25, David Ekubo, who identified himself as a cousin of the late actor, claimed that members of the Ekubo family were not fully informed about important developments surrounding Alexx's passing.

According to him, some relatives remain troubled by what they described as unanswered questions.

“With grave pain, heaviness and sorrow, the family of Ikenna Alex Ekubo advises the public that the events leading up to his passing have been unclear,” the statement read.

David further alleged that the family was not immediately informed about Alexx's death when it occurred on May 11.

According to David, a family representative who officially received the actor's body from the mortuary, he was allegedly not allowed to view it.

He argued that this and other developments have contributed to growing concerns among relatives.

The statement also questioned certain decisions surrounding the funeral arrangements.

David claimed that some family members did not approve of aspects of the burial proceedings, particularly the decision to wear white during parts of the funeral.

According to him, the family viewed the colour choice as a celebration of life for someone who passed away at a relatively young age.

“The Ekubo family did not approve the wearing of white for what seemed to be a celebration of life for a 40-year-old Alex Ekubo whose life was suddenly cut short,” the statement alleged.

The statement also claimed that Alexx's biological mother and only sibling had yet to receive a formal explanation regarding the circumstances surrounding his death.

David described the actor's passing as "untimely" and questioned why more information had not been shared with immediate relatives.

As of the time of filing this report, no official response had been issued by Alexx Ekubo's management team or representatives regarding the allegations.

Following that, a viral throwback video on social media showed Chioma dancing with her late brother at a family function.

Alongside the clip, she poured out her heart in a moving caption she wrote:

“My brother, this wasn't the plan. How did you do this to me💔💔💔. Please come back to me😭😭😭.”

Deyemi sheds light on the painful reality of late Alexx Ekubo's life. Credit: @actordeyemi

Source: Getty Images

Netizens react to Deyemi's revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kokomaureen said:

"When people were tying him down did you his friends, come up to tell people how great Alex was? You waited till now to tell people how great he was, when all he needed then was people who knew him to speak up for him, medicine after death."

ayomidebankole_ said:

"This thing where we say “people are going through stuff, let’s be kind to one another” is quite tired and should be retired, I think. People don’t have to go through things for others to be kind and be decent. Let’s be decent people always."

chimdi.brown said:

"You are a Good Man@deyemitheactor #I must confess I used to be scared of you .When you act your aggressive roles in Movies.But seeing how you relate with your friends and the jokes you crack with KR and all plus listening to you typifies one thing to me *Good Soul*Heart filled with Empathy and Compassion.God bless you Sir .Apart from Alex ,If the world can have more people like you ;perhaps the darkest of hearts will evaporate."

lau_creativeworks said:

"Kindness always… specially with words."

mara_nduaka said:

"@deyemitheactor I love you ❤️❤️❤️ God bless you for real."

Alexx Ekubo's wife pens tribute to late actor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo's wife, Anwuli, penned a touching tribute in his funeral programme pamphlet.

The grieving widow noted that her husband stood by her during the painful period of her mother's death.

Anwuli also shared that the late actor often expressed his love through handwritten notes left around their home and described their marriage as a journey rooted in shared faith.

Source: Legit.ng