A Nigerian man took to social media to advise netizens against borrowing from loan apps or people in general

In a now-viral post shared via his official TikTok account, he disclosed the implications which he believed came with it

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok had different things to say in the comments section

A Nigerian man turned to TikTok to caution internet users against borrowing money from loan applications or from other people.

He argued that such borrowing came with severe implications he regarded as serious.

Man claims debts and loans cause spiritual harm. Photo credit: @AguNest/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man warns against taking loan

The video attracted attention after it surfaced online, and numerous users responded to it in the comments section of the platform.

Identified as @AguNest on TikTok, the man urged people to avoid loan applications altogether.

He indicated that there was a reason for that position, suggesting that many borrowers did not fully grasp the meaning of being in debt.

He also claimed that owing money produced effects that were not only financial, and he described those effects as spiritual.

The young man directed his words to young men and warned them against taking on debt in any form.

He maintained that it was wiser to avoid owing anyone at all, adding that no one should believe that a debt to an application or to another person could be left unpaid without consequence.

He stated that failing to repay such a debt caused spiritual harm to the person involved.

Man speaks about loan apps. Photo credit: @AguNest/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as man warns against loan

The TikTok video drew lots of reactions from other users who encountered it on the platform.

Some supported the warning, while others offered contrasting opinions in the comments.

@REMINDER asked:

"The spiritual side effect no see say I dey broke without nobody to help me? The spirit help me naim I dey borrow??"

@Ozo Parkins C said:

"I dey on my own ooo opay just dey worry me with 6 Mita but i pray make e reach 10 mita first."

@St.rita'sbakery&event backup said:

"Aswrrry brother I really need 100k to clear mibe and start using button phone e too much."

@paduajunior24 said:

"I agree with you, I'm owing them I wish I have it now I will pay them back because I don't like owing debth."

@EbusDeBoss said:

"You know anyone wey dey pay fast fast without much requirement please refer me I wan borrow."

@Believe asked:

"Chai senior, come b like say na me u de tell this one but abeg I need like 5k like this make I take buy fuel hustle. Make I drop Aza?"

@K.A.K.A said:

"Person dey own me 2m o me self don forget am and I dey see am everyday i no go kpai am nah."

@Dezi.FX$ added:

"Fear them keh Una never hear about slip craft wey dey clear loan."

@Don Randy Brown said:

"Tinubu wey collect trillion never pay and they're not increasing it for him palm pay dey increase my since 2020."

@Believe commented:

"Chai senior, come b like say na me u de tell this one but abeg I need like 5k like this make I take buy fuel hustle. Make I drop Aza?"

See the post below:

Lawyer speaks about loan apps

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lawyer advised Nigerians on how to handle loan apps that post their pictures or contact their family members.

The lawyer advised people to always repay their debts and explained what can be done if they are harassed by loan apps.

Source: Legit.ng