Asake has reacted to the death of the lady at his Kenya concert by writing a tribute to her family

The music star staged a sold-out show in Kenya, but a stampede led to the death of a lady named Karen Lojore

Fans were divided after reading the tribute, with many questioning the singer about how such an incident occurred at his show

Nigerian singer Ahmad Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has reacted to the tragic news of a lady’s death at his concert.

The Lonely at the Top crooner had staged a sold-out show in Kenya, but a stampede led to the death of a lady named Karen Lojore.

Videos surfaced online showing people pushing and shoving as some tried to rescue someone who had fallen.

In a post on one of his social media pages, Asake wrote a moving tribute to the family of the deceased. He expressed devastation over the sad news, adding that his heart goes out to Karen’s family, friends, and loved ones.

The music star, who was previously accused of abandoning his father a few months ago, also pledged his support to the family of the late lady. He promised to understand what happened and vowed that those responsible for her untimely death would be held accountable.

The Wave hit maker described music as his way of spreading love, which is why the news of Karen’s passing broke his heart. He prayed for her soul to rest in peace.

Fans of the music star had mixed reactions after reading his tribute. Some questioned why people often die at his concerts, with a few speculating that they were used as sacrifices. However, others were moved by his heartfelt message to Karen’s family.

@great_ogigi commented:

"If you like Dey love artists like mumu, this is the best they can do for you, the enjoyment go continue na you loose."

@shozette_bosette3 wrote:

"May the young girl soul rest in peace."

@jangaalphonse shared:

"Thank you, Asake, for your heartfelt tribute and warm wishes for the departed soul. Your words brought comfort to many."

@wale_purple86 stated:

"This message really got through me."

@laredo149 commented:

"Brr has been to many shows this year without no issues. But God knows the best may her soul rest in perfect peace I don’t like the way people are dragging Asake isn’t his fault too."

Chat between Asake's mother, father surfaces

Previously, Legit.ng had reported that in the heat of the controversy trailing Asake over his father's health, an alleged message Asake's father sent to her mother also had surfaced online.

In the message, the father was allegedly asking his mother to mediate between him and his son so that he could get money to pay for his rent.

