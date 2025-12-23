Asake's return to Ile Ife, Osun state, where he met with the Ooni of Ife, has continued to capture attention online

An old video of the music star with the monarch before his rise to fame in 2018 has also emerged online

The throwback clip showing the Lonely at the Top crooner's growth and transformation over the years has left many talking

An old video from Nigerian international act Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake or Mr Money, of his visit to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye's palace in 2018, has resurfaced on social media following his recent return to Ile Ife, Osun state.

Recall that Asake recently made waves online after he stormed his alma mater, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), in a helicopter and also made a courtesy visit to the Ooni's palace, alongside his mother, socialite Yhemolee, actor Lala, and his crew.

Asake at Ooni of Ife's palace in 2018

It was, however, not the first time the former YBNL signee would be visiting the palace. In 2018, Asake, who was unknown at the time, had visited the Ooni alongside content creators Broda Shaggi and Yemi Elesho, or Broda Nuru.

A clip showed Asake being playful as he sat on the floor near the Ooni. Another video showed the YBNL star bursting some balloons.

Recall that he rose to the spotlight in 2022 after YBNL boss Olamide signed him to his label. Within months, he went on to perform on international stages, including selling out the prestigious O2 Arena.

After his rise to fame, Asake returned to Ile Ife, this time as a superstar, whom many, including the Ooni, were proud to call a son.

The old video of Asake with the Ooni of Ife before his rise to fame is below:

Comments about Asake's growth

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

king_tobiloba said:

"The last time he was there he sat on the floor. Today they gave him a sit beside the king! Read your Bible."

some_b_o_d_y_ commented:

"This life, na turn by turn if you really work hard. It was Shaggi as the main man and now Asake."

fumzeeygold said:

"Consistency on your grind will take you places you never imagined, e go do you like film, diligence will take you Kings' and not average men. Shoutout Asake fr."

Stoneybaba commented:

"Genuinely happy for this guy."

Gabmetax said:

"You just define growth sir."

MrRadnah said:

"I'm so happy for Asake.... And one thing I studied about him... He understand how to give respect and honor to those who deserves it."

remasherkay said:

"This time they gave him a sit close to the king. Yhis life get money."

