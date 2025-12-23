Harrison Gwamnishu was seen in a viral church video where he knelt as a pastor and worshippers prayed intensely for him

The prayer session drew attention because it came shortly after his release from two weeks in Edo State Police custody

The viral video sparked reactions online, with many Nigerians questioning its timing

Nigerian human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, has drawn public attention after a video showed him receiving passionate prayers from a church congregation shortly after regaining freedom from police custody in Edo State.

The activist shared the video on his Instagram page on December 23, 2025, where he was seen kneeling at an open-air church ground.

The video captured him surrounded by dozens of enthusiastic followers under a tent during what looked like a spiritual deliverance session.

The pastor and congregation raised their hands, shouting intense prayers over the activist. In one of the prayers, the pastor declared that those who pursue Gwamnishu would be destroyed.

The prayer session came shortly after Gwamnishu’s release from two weeks in police custody. He had faced allegations of diverting ₦5.4 million from a ransom payment meant for a kidnapped couple.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Gwamnishu explained that he voluntarily presented himself for investigation and was never formally arrested or charged.

During his time in custody, the activist claimed he served as “cell president,” a role he said allowed him to help secure the release of four detainees. He wrote that he did not return alone, noting that he handed over the position of “Presido” to a young man, **Onah Abba**, who had also been unjustly arrested.

According to him, Abba from Benue State has now regained his freedom. Gwamnishu added that he quietly supported the release of four individuals who were being held without cause.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to the prayer video

@kek_abayomi1234 said:

"Guy wetin be this now😂😂😂! This damage control no go work o ! Please tell us what happened 😂 and in the video of u telling us u can actually thank all this people inside !😂 This one u Dey upload one by one 😂"

@lankyjade_official commented:

"Bros I'm happy you're out… I like ur work I support u I tag u… BUT SINCE U COME OUT NA CONTENTS WE DEY SEE the real you Dey rush.. address people an debunk things and say… Good morning my name is…. Here is what happened… WE DON WAIT SO TAY WE DONE TIRE SMALL AND WANT FEEL SAY truth come Dey Dey 😭 😭 please speak to us"

@bozzvickymoon wrote:

"i love what you're doing by using your fans head but please how 5:4 m take comto and that man never still come out till now my own be say make nothing do that man them kidnappe ooh🙄"

@andre50007 reacted:

"You wy dy post shrine before don dy post church, manipulation nah water😂."

@kanayo.austin opined:

"Stop being manipulative, nonsense,bcoz you are asked to give account of what happened,same format politicians also use"

Allegations from a former student leader

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Francis Iwedike Osedume, a former SUG president of Delta State Polytechnic Ogwashi-Uku, shared claims involving Harrison Gwamnishu amid the ransom controversy.

Osedume alleged that the activist stormed the Onicha Ugo community with several men, assaulted a youth named Victor over a dispute, and damaged his Mercedes-Benz GLK.

He further claimed that ₦400,000 was extorted for fuel and that multiple alumni had raised complaints about Gwamnishu’s conduct, accusing him of prioritising money over brotherhood.

