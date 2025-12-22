Former NURTW head MC Oluomo appeared to reconcile with Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo on her 48th birthday

MC Oluomo took to social media to celebrate the actress, sharing a video of her alongside a heartfelt message

The birthday tribute also signalled a possible end to past tensions between the two public figures, drawing mixed reactions from fans and followers

Former NURTW chairman Musiliu Akinsanya, well known as MC Oluomo, has honoured actress Iyabo Ojo's 48th birthday.

On his Instagram site, he characterised the celebrant as a brilliant actress, a strong lady, and a caring mother whose skill, courage, and elegance continue to inspire many.

In his message, MC Oluomo praised Iyabo Ojo for her strength, talent, and impact in the entertainment industry, describing her as a phenomenal actress, a strong woman, and a loving mother.

Praying for her, he promised that the new year would bring her newfound joy, success, and plenty of reasons to smile.

“Happy Birthday to the ever-radiant Iyabo Ojo, Queen Mother Iyabo Ojo Fespris. Today, we celebrate a phenomenal actress, a strong woman, and a loving mother whose talent, courage, and grace continue to inspire many.

"Your impact in the movie industry and beyond speaks volumes about your resilience and kind heart. May this new year bring you renewed joy, success, and endless reasons to smile. I pray that Allah (SWT) grants you a long life filled with good health, peace of mind, and greater achievements.

"May He continue to protect, guide, and elevate you and your children, surround you with His mercy, and bless them with wisdom, favour, and excellence in all they pursue. May Allah make your home a place of joy and barakah. Ameen.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo celebrated her 48th birthday on December 21, 2025.

The screen diva took to social media to share a series of breathtaking photos that have left fans and colleagues in awe of her timeless beauty.

However, beyond the glamour and the sequined outfits, the actress revealed that this year holds a deeper significance than any before it.

Taking to her Instagram page, the birthday girl flooded the timeline with a visual feast. Iyabo Ojo reflected on the whirlwind that has been 2025.

This was the year she saw her daughter, Priscilla Ojo, tie the knot with Tanzanian superstar Juma Jux in a series of lavish ceremonies that spanned two countries.

The climax of her joy, however, was the arrival of her grandson, Rakeem Ayomide Mkambala, in August.

She wrote:

“Daddy, adding ‘mother-in-law’ and ‘Glamma’ to my title is the best gift I got this year. Thank you, Lord, — and yes! It shall be permanent"

She noted that she has always petitioned God for specific blessings: the well-being of her children, Festus and Priscilla, and the peace of her family.

She added:

“I’ve always told God that the only riches I desire are happiness and my kids, family, and loved ones thriving. I’m blessed because I’m surrounded by blessings…. Thank you, Lord, for making 2025 my year; I know 2026 is mine too."

Within minutes of her post, the comment section became a virtual party ground. Colleagues from the Yoruba and English movie sectors gathered to pay homage to the birthday queen.

Reactions trail MC Oluomo's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

princess_bhumzy said:

"Happy birthday our Queen mother ❤️❤️❤️."

titilayojulius said:

"Many happy returns."

dosunmuolabisi said:

"Happy birthday momma 😍😍😍😍 we love u queen mother."

mimijay_foods said:

"HBD Queen mother😍😍😍."

funberts said:

"This is really good. There's nothing we'll do with fight. Thank You Lord for putting the devil to shame."

aroyeibaka_divasgold said:

"You are truly a gentleman, @kingmcoluomo . God bless your kind heart."

honeybee.1228 said:

"May the Lord continue to bless your good heart @kingmcoluomo . Happy birthday to you IY sexyy, wishing you more life, more blessings and continue to bask in the glory of God. Congratulations dear."

loblizzempire said:

"Happy bir,thday sis long life and prosperity. Unshakable queen mother."

