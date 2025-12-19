A video of Iyabo Ojo and a male fan at Juma Jux's concert has surfaced online, sparking concern for the actress

Iyabo Ojo's Tanzanian son-in-law had staged a concert in Lagos, where the actress was present and a fan approached her, prostrated, and then grabbed her

He did something else that caught the attention of many, prompting people to intervene and rescue the actress

Fans of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo became concerned for her safety after seeing what an obsessed fan did to her at Juma Jux's concert.

The Tanzanian singer had staged a sold-out show in Lagos, where his mother-in-law, Iyabo Ojo, was in attendance.

The singer also used the opportunity to celebrate his wife, the mother of their son, Rakeem, by calling her to the stage and showering her with love.

While Iyabo Ojo was standing at the back, watching the happenings on stage, an obsessed fan approached her.

He was seen prostrating before the actress while greeting her. Iyabo Ojo attempted to lift him up as he asked for a hug.

Male fan pecks Iyabo Ojo 1500 times

After hugging the Nollywood actress, the fan asked for another hug, which he received. He then began pecking her repeatedly, doing so about 1500 times.

The man greeted Iyabo Ojo, calling her “Aunty Mi,” and mentioned that before being chased away, he had fulfilled his promise of pecking her several times.

Fans react to the video of Iyabo Ojo and the fan

Reacting to the video, fans of the actress, who had recently been visited by her colleague Funke Akindele, expressed their concerns.

They jokingly asked if the fan was smelling so he wouldn’t choke the actress with his body odour. Some screamed for intervention, fearing the man might strangle the mother of two.

However, a fan, who seemed to know the male fan, claimed he is a diehard follower of Iyabo Ojo and her family.

The lady stated that the fan had promised that the day he met Iyabo Ojo, he would hug her tightly.

Fans react to Iyabo Ojo's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@oluwakemitawio commented:

"Rashy Don,have said it that anytime or any day he sets his eyes on Queen mother,he will give her uncountable pecks nd he will hug her like kilode gan,pls you people should leave him oooo,go and watch his program,he always be there for Queen mother and her family."

@ij2fair shared:

"The only celebrity I can lay my guard for is queen mother... I wil do more than this."

@dwellingworldevent wrote:

"Queen mother way all of us they manage e reach your turn you wan strangle her."

@swinnybae said:

"But hope he was smelling nice."

