A video of Iyabo Ojo speaking about how the stigma against single mothers has changed in recent times has gone viral

The mother of two claimed men were now chasing after single mothers and gave a reason behind their actions

The actress' comment has, however, sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians, with many criticizing her

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo has left many talking after she made a bold claim about how men were now chasing after single mothers.

Iyabo, who declared herself as the 'President General of Single Mothers Association,' stated that the days when being a single mother was a stigma were gone.

The actress, while speaking at a colleague's party, said children raised by single mothers were doing great in life, which was part of the reason men now want them. She added that single mums were also experienced.

"Gone are the days that being a single mother was a stigma. Single mothers’ children are doing great things in life. Men are chasing single mothers. They are even begging us not to be side chicks. They want us to marry them because we have experience. If a man leaves you, another man will accept you. I am the President General of the Single Mothers Association," she said.

Recall that Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, and her son-in-law, Juma Jux, recently shut down Lagos with their music concert, which was attended by fans and popular celebrities in the country.

Reactions trail Iyabo Ojo's comments about single mums

The actress' comment has since led to a debate on social media, with netizens sharing diverse opinions.

justmltohpure15 said:

"In as such as we love you ….. there are some certain things you shouldn’t be saying in public pls … don’t say bcos someone is always talking about you ….. remember you have a daughter….."

honeycomblicious commented:

"This is misleading tho. Young ladies if you una like listen. The pain under that smilie you don’t want to know . Please try and pray you many well my sisters."

iamdejavumakiavelli wrote:

"Shebi u get daughter, do you pray for this lifestyle for her?"

blossom_gadgets_hub commented:

"The question now is that will she wish her daughter to be a single mother?"

cruisepappydrizzy said:

"Ati singles …Ati single mothers … Ati divorce epon ma ba gbogbo yin."

thimgs_ said:

"Make your daughter self join the association."

Iyabo Ojo and family attend Oversabi Aunty premiere

Legit.ng previously reported that one of the highlights from actress Toyin Abraham's Oversabi Aunty premiere that captured attention was how Iyabo Ojo, her son Festus, daughter Priscilla, and son-in-law Juma Jux arrived at the event.

Toyin earned the nickname Oversabi Aunty due to the active role she played during Priscilla's wedding to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux earlier in the year.

The Ojos' support for the actress at her premiere has warmed hearts online, with many sharing observations about their presence.

