Priscilla Ojo has penned a congratulatory message to her husband, Juma Jux, after the conclusion of his concert in Lagos

The influencer, who rated the Tanzanian singer's performance highly, said he showed how a concert should look like

She also penned an appreciation message to celebrities, including her mother, Iyabo Ojo, and fans who stood by her and her husband

Nigerian influencer and daughter of actress Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla Ojo, has applauded her husband, Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, following his performance in Lagos.

Legit.ng reported that Jux had his concert in Lagos on Thursday, December 18, with popular celebrities like Sophia Momodu, Paulo, and Iyabo Ojo turning up at the event.

One of the highlights from the show, which has also left many Nigerians talking, was the way the Tanzanian singer made an entrance while being lowered down from the sky.

Congratulating her husband on his achievement, Priscilla, in a lengthy message, declared that he is the epitome of a real man.

Noting how he killed the show with his performance, the mother of one said it showed people what a concert should actually look like because they went back home with great memories.

“What a way to end the year! Firstly, this wouldn’t be possible without God. He’s our Protector, our Guardian, and the reason all this is happening. Secondly, congratulations to my husband! @juma_jux You’re the man, you did it! You pulled this off and killed it! You mean we pulled that crowd in Lagos, Nigeria?? Gosh, this is God! Your performance showed people what a concert should actually look like because they’ll go back home with great memories,” she wrote.

She also applauded her husband for working hard and ignoring all the negative criticism.

Priscilla also expressed appreciation to her mother, celebrities, and fans who attended the show.

Read Priscilla Ojo's congratulatory message to her husband below:

