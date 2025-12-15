Videos from Toyin Abraham's premiere for her new movie Oversabi Aunty have emerged online

The actress received massive support from colleagues in the entertainment industry, with the likes of Chizzy Alichi and Mercy Aigbe attending in style

A highlight was how Iyabo Ojo and her family stormed the event to support the actress, leaving fans and followers gushing

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham shut down Lagos with the premiere of her new movie Oversabi Aunty on Sunday, December 14.

The star-studded event saw the likes of Mercy Eke, Chizzy Alichi, Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, Junior Pope's widow, Jennifer Awele, Veekee James and her husband, Femi Atere, and a host of others turning up in style to support Toyin.

Iyabo Ojo and her family arrive at Oversabi Aunty premiere in style. Credit: abiolalens/toyinabraham

One of the highlights from the event that captured attention on social media was how Iyabo Ojo, her son Festus, daughter Priscilla, and son-in-law Juma Jux arrived at the event.

Toyin earned the nickname Oversabi Aunty due to the active role she played during Priscilla's wedding to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux earlier in the year.

The Ojos' support for the actress at her premiere has warmed hearts online, with many sharing observations about their presence.

Iyabo Ojo, other celebrities grace Toyin Abraham's Oversabi Aunty Premiere in Lagos. Credit: iyaboojofespris

The video showing how Iyabo Ojo and her family arrived at Toyin Abraham's movie premiere is below:

Reactions trail Iyabo Ojo and family's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

olami_tayo24 commented:

"Awww she said it! And the whole family are all out for Over sabi Aunty."

queenkange said:

"Whole family out for a well deserving oversabi aunty."

oluwabusinuayomi commented:

"I just love the way jumajux blends in so well with them,love lives here."

ajaratlawal098 said:

"Uncle Jackson too is not left out….real recognition real(dayan mon ju owo lo) family love

__tifewrites wrote:

"Honestly… I’m happy for this family. They celebrated from the beginning of 2025 until the end, and trust the devil to be pained, wanted to add sorrow to the mix, but they scaled through. They are so lovable."

teepha_hair_mart said:

"THe whole family came out wow."

bolumite commented:

"I hope the people that mocked this woman can now see how God is blessing her and her family."

adejoke_royal said:

"She said all the family are coming and they did! Glama where is Prince? Why aunty Toyin no invite our celebrity Baby?"

cynthia_ini commented:

"One aunty go set ring light tomorrow and one radio Fm go Dey speak understand."

lollypop8189 reacted:

"All their family pulled out for Toyin oooo, even uncle Jackson."

ibukunoluwapos commented:

"The whole family turn up ahhh oversabi aunty is sold out in Jesus name in billions."

