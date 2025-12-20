Akwa Ibom State governor, Umo Eno, has narrated how life became difficult for him and his family following the death of his father when he was in Lagos

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom has narrated how life became difficult for him and his family following the death of his father. He disclosed that he hawked drinks on Lagos streets to support his mother to make ends meet.

The governor made the disclosure while delivering the Convocation Lecture at the 7th Convocation of Mountain Top University in Ibafo area of Ogun State, on Thursday, December 18.

According to The Punch, Eno stated that his father, who was a police officer, died in the line of duty, and life was never the same for him and the family. His statement reads in part:

“Life became very difficult after my father’s death. I had to help my mother augment the family’s income by hawking soft drinks on the streets of Lagos, even as a Senior Prefect of Victory High School.”

The governor then took to his social media page to share his message with the students with his followers. He wrote:

"I reminded them that this generation must reject entitlement and shortcuts, embrace creativity, integrity, and diligence, and be bold enough to challenge old limits. Success is built on character, faith, and consistent effort. I shared my own journey from humble beginnings to remind them that God honours hard work, humility, and obedience. With faith, discipline, and purpose, nothing is impossible. I commend the leadership of Mountain Top University for raising morally sound and visionary nation builders, and I congratulate the graduands on this milestone."

Reactions trail Akwa Ibom governor's revelation

Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the governor's post to share their views about the development. Below are some of their reactions:

Bassey Faith commended the governor:

"Governor, you are always so well-dressed and looking perfect. You speak well and are not careless like other governors."

Oluwatobi Oyetola praised Governor Eno:

"Served at your state and it was fantastic, thank you, sir. I enjoy free move, no traffic and good during my one-year service."

Brightsax expressed optimism to meet the governor:

"I wish to meet you one day, my able Governor."

Uwem congratulated the governor:

"Ette, you're working, take it from us."

