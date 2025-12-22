A Christian leader, Dr. Charles Apoki, issued advice to Pastor Chris Okafor's wife, Pearl, amid the ongoing controversy trailing their marriage

In a video, the clergyman made a bold claim about Okafor's addiction as he shared the struggle that awaited his wife

This comes after Apoki had criticised Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo for officiating at his colleague's wedding

Dr. Charles Apoki, a Nigerian clergyman and international conference speaker in several denominations, has released another video about Pastor Chris Okafor's marriage, this time focusing on his new wife, Pearl.

Reacting to Pearl's comment about her dream of having children with Okafor, Apoki, in a video shared via his Facebook page, warned her about expecting her husband to change.

Christian leader tells Pearl what to expect in her marriage with Pastor Chris Okafor. Credit: chrisokaforministry/charlesapoki

Source: Instagram

The Christian leader boldly alleged that Okafor is addicted to 'copulation and immorality,' claiming there were reports about his promiscuity from around the world.

He added that Pearl will be faced with the challenges of trying to keep a good image of her marriage in public and the reality of a promiscuous husband.

In his words, "I can see you have a lot of aspirations of raising children for him that would be as huge as himself. Chris Okafor will not change. From all the reports right from the United States, from Cameroon, from all over the world. He is addicted to copulation, to immorality, and you are going to be battling with trying to maintain sanity at home by not letting people see you as having made the bad choice and the reality of a promiscuous husband."

He added in the caption of the video, "An advice for Pearl, Dr. Chris Okafor's new wife: The reality of promiscuity."

Recall that Dr. Charles Apoki had previously criticised Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, expressing deep disappointment with his involvement in Chris Okafor's wedding with Pearl.

Apoki questioned the moral implications of officiating at the wedding amid unresolved allegations.

Christian Leader warns Pastor Chris Okafor's wife of what to expect in her marriage. Credit:chrisokaforministry

Source: Instagram

The video of Dr Charles Apoki's message to Chris Okafor's wife is below:

Comments as cleric advises Pastor Okafor's wife

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

Hope Joseph Joe said:

"My brother.... what kind of talk be this Na?"

Okeimute Emuobosa commented:

"Dr, I hope you have not become “Assistant Jesus “?"

Asika Igbokwe said:

"Some ladies are ready to stay in such marriage as long as there's money and affluence. It's possible she's aware of all those reports. Looking at the rush with which the wedding was done despite the news in public space. She's just carried away by the money."

Mayaki-Obende Blessing commented:

"She no go hear She Don win jackpot."

Steve Paul commented:

"Hmmmmm. Na wa oooo. Social media has done more harm than gud. So this is how an elder can advise a newly wedded couple."

Adewumi Zainab said:

"The fact is the man will want to make this new union with the new lady be a wonderful experience for her, because basically a lot has been said about him and he will not want his new wife to see those characteristics in him......."

Doris Ogala vows to sue Pastor Okafor

Legit.ng previously reported that Doris Ogala announced her plan to sue Pastor Chris Okafor.

Speaking on Daddy Freeze's live session, she discussed her past relationship with the pastor and explained why they separated.

Ogala said her decision to pursue legal action was based on the alleged marriage promise. She claimed Pastor Okafor broke his vow and married another woman instead.

