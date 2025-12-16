Actress Doris Ogala has continued to call out Pastor Chris Okafor as she accused him of promising her marriage

She made the allegation during a live conversation with Daddy Freeze, hinting at their past personal connection

The movie star further went on to state her plans to pursue legal action against the cleric, igniting reactions online

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has announced her intention to pursue legal action against Pastor Chris Okafor, stating that he broke his vow to marry her and instead married another woman.

Ogala made the accusation during a recent live interview with media personality Daddy Freeze, where she discussed her previous connection with the pastor and the reasons surrounding their split.

The actress claims that her decision to seek legal recourse was motivated by the alleged promise of marriage.

Actress Doris Ogala alleges broken marriage vow by pastor Chris Okafor.

During the exchange, Ogala also answered Daddy Freeze's questions about her behaviour while still married to her former husband.

She acknowledged having a phone-based romance with Pastor Okafor during that time, calling it an act she is not proud of. "Was I cheating on my husband with phone intimacy? "Yes, I did," she answered, asserting that they had no physical contact at the time.

When asked if she had any evidence to support her claims, Ogala responded that she had chat logs, screen recordings, and a video that she claimed showed the date and phone number of the receiver.

Daddy Freeze warned her against making such materials public, as doing so could result in legal ramifications for privacy violations.

Despite the caution, Ogala remained undeterred, claiming that she had already authorised her lawyer to continue the matter.

She said that Pastor Okafor's decision to marry another woman after making commitments to her was grounds for legal action, and that she was willing to provide proof in court.

Pastor Chris Okafor had not publicly responded to the claims at the time of filing this story.

Watch the video below:

Doris Ogala trends

preche_blackh said:

"Breach of promise to marry is actually a thing in law, so yep, she can actually sue him."

ifghsu said:

"Na people wey be friends with Regina be this o. I remember this same person telling Ned three weeks ago that marriage no be by force. But here she is, forcing things 😂."

munaablu said:

"My grandma said passing 6 no be passing sense, meaning “being a graduate doesn’t guarantee you have sense”

iamkingdinero1

"Make Una gather money for me make I just close eye marry this woman so every one fit get peace 🙏🏻."

bellz_beautyy said:

"I feel so sorry for her, sincerely."

ettecreative said:

"Is there a written agreement to this??"

angelgoldygh said:

"Sometimes it's okay to count your losses and move on. She ought to have been desperate about getting married to him and should have given him enough pressure to do so TACTFULLY, but at this point, if he truly unalived your brother, and if he's as deadly as you claim, would you feel safe making love to him?

"Having kids with him? Being his wife? From the eat he took your money it's obvious the relationship started to go sour from that point. It may hurt but it's better to move on cos fhis one don go sis."

munaablu said:

"My grandma said passing 6 no be passing sense,meaning “being a graduate doesn’t guarantee you have sense”

bekus_12 said:

"Why are we bashing the lady instead of the pastor that is committing all these atrocities…".

fola_ayabaakin said:

"Open apology and pay her remaining balance. Simple!!!!"

Actress Doris Ogala claims pastor married another woman despite promise to her.

Izzy Ogbeide blast Doris Ogala

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Izzy Ogbeide had reacted to the video of Doris Ogala, where the actress shared her plight after news surfaced that her alleged former lover was getting married.

In the recording, Izzy Ogbeide blasted that actress and claimed that she was allegedly having mental issues. The content creator added that her family were supposed to flog her over her utterance and attitude.

