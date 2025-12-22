Nigerian billionaire Ned Nwoko celebrated his birthday in style over the weekend with his fifth wife and children

In a heartfelt gesture, Laila Charani serenaded him, leaving fans and followers impressed with the display of love

The celebration comes amid ongoing public attention surrounding Ned Nwoko’s family life, particularly his feud with his sixth wife, Regina Daniels

Despite his separation from his former wife, Regina Daniels, Nigerian Senator Ned Nwoko is still surrounded by people who adore him.

The politician, who hit a new age a day ago, uploaded videos of his private birthday celebration with his wife, children, and a few acquaintances.

Ned added in his caption that while birthdays are typical days for him, moments like these, filled with family and love, make them truly meaningful.

The politician thanked everyone who contacted out, showed up, called, texted, and celebrated him.

He emphasised that the affection, good words, and thoughtful gestures were not overlooked.

“Birthdays may be ordinary days to me, but moments like these, filled with family and love, make them truly special. I’m profoundly grateful to everyone who reached out, showed up, called, messaged, and celebrated me in their own way. The love, kind words, and thoughtful gestures did not go unnoticed and are deeply appreciated. Thank you for making the day warm, memorable, and filled with genuine goodwill.”

See his post below:

Recall that Regina broke her marriage with him in October, citing domestic violence as one of the reasons.

In a public statement, Ned ascribed the stress to her "battle with drugs and alcohol abuse." According to Nwoko, his efforts to assist his wife in seeking professional aid are invariably met with resistance.

In an interview with NAN, the lawmaker stated that he wants Regina to go to rehab to stay alive and well, not only for himself but also for their children.

Regina chastised Ned last week for continually publicising her children in order to draw unwanted attention to their father.

She noted the absurdity of someone of his standing publishing his children at this time, knowing full well that it would draw media attention. Nwoko responded by describing her account as deceptive and inconsistent with their family's previous traditions.

He stated that sharing images and videos of the children has always been a common and accepted part of family life.

Regina Daniels, he claims, has been publicly posting the children for years without raising privacy issues. Nwoko maintained that her absence from the children's lives was a personal decision, not one imposed on her.

Ned Nwoko and Laila Charani trend

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

aisha.luma said:

"Happy birthday to you long life, love u h."

dobi9024 said:

"Ned is happier now and family looks happier and well balanced not one-sided.❤️🙌🔥👏👏👏👏."

dobi9024 said:

"Ned is a good man. They tried to use him but he is a principle man so they didn't succeed. God bless Laila, right from day one she has been good. Never one day did Laila show a bad character. I just love her❤️❤️😢🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️."

shimadoo_umeh said:

"The attention on your youngest kids eh... you love them. Happy birthday again sir."

@NwaAdaIgbo1 said:

"But you can't take away the fact that he loves his children He's always there for them Happy birthday to you."

arianakiddies said:

"The kids looks all happy and healthy,Thats all that matters👏."

evonliz_signature said:

"You’re doing this single father thing effortlessly…e fit you wella 😜Jisike inugo 😁Happy Birthday."

Regina Daniels advises Ned Nwoko to move on

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels advised her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, to move on.

The actress stated that he had previously told her about plans to marry another wife. She urged him to use that plan as consolation and focus on the next phase of his life.

