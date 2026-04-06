The woman behind the viral “On a Straight Line” TikTok sound has shared the complete story behind her viral voice

She explained the phrase was said during a major event in line with the World Oral Health Day, where children were asked to line up

The moment unexpectedly turned into a viral trend, gaining global attention and sparking reactions on social media

The mystery behind one of Nigeria's most trending TikTok sounds, "On a Straight Line," has finally been solved as the woman behind the voice speaks out.

In an exclusive interview shared on TikTok by media personality Apostle K, the lady, identified as Mrs Erinle Olamide Folashade, has opened up on what she does for a living and how the trend went viral.

The woman behind on a straight line popular sound speaks on trend. Photo credit: @halecii_pastor_k

Source: TikTok

Woman behind TikTok trend goes viral

The lady opened up that she is a schoolteacher and was caught unaware after her voice turned into a global sensation. She also gave more context about what led to her going viral.

According to her, the school was hosting a programme for World Oral Health Day, and some soldiers had visited the school to teach the students about dental hygiene and the importance of brushing twice daily.

The woman behind the viral “On a Straight Line” TikTok sound shares the complete story behind her viral voice. Photo credit: @halecii_pastor_k

Source: TikTok

Speaking about the reason why she spoke those viral words, she said in the TikTok video:

"There was a program we had here. When we were doing the program, they told me that I should line up the children so they could come and collect biscuits and toothpaste. So that day I was saying, "Hello, hello children, on a straight line! On a straight line! On a straight line!" Before I knew it, a beat was following the "on a straight line." I was like, wow! I was dancing right where I was standing that day. I was saying "on a straight line, on a straight line," and the children were just scattering everywhere. Before I knew it, "on a straight line" went viral. To be honest, it’s still going viral. It was so unexpected to me."

To celebrate the teacher’s viral fame, the interviewer, Apostle K, donated educational materials, including books and pencils, to the students.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to "on a straight-line" lady's comment

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who watched the interview on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

beauty_by_velina stated:

"Please which barracks is this army children school located? It looks like my primary school in OJO cantoment."

JOY wrote:

"Mummy nha lie.😂 You don’t say hell hello children On a straight line. 😂Nha helloooooooo on a straight line you say ma😂 with die respect ma."

Ngozichukwu stated:

"Nawaoo this is not necessary; let's jst go with the vibe ah ah this interview does not just make sense."

hypeman donegold commented:

"Who is the dj that day? Please, can we know the DJ name."

Keke driver trends for offering free ride

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a keke driver received applause from many Nigerians for his kind gesture to his passengers, who fall under three classes.

He pasted a notice inside his tricycle showcasing the three kinds of people who are permitted to enter his ride free of charge.

He said that the ride is free of charge for visibly pregnant women, persons above the age of 70 and people with disabilities.

Source: Legit.ng