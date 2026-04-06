President Tinubu's second-term bid has gained endorsement ahead of the 2027 general elections

Rivers state governor, Fubara, also secures support for another term from political groups ahead of the next polls

APC Forum highlights economic reforms as key achievements, justifying endorsements for Tinubu and Fubara

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu's second-term bid has been endorsed ahead of the 2027 general elections. The governor of Rivers state, Siminalayi Fubara, also got backing to run for a second term.

A political group affiliated with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), APC Forum for Good Governance and Continuity, alongside over 500 other groups, endorsed both Tinubu and Fubara.

APC forum backs President Tinubu and Rivers governor Fubara ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: APC Forum for Good Governance and Continuity

Source: UGC

They announced the endorsement during a world press conference held in Abuja.

2027 elections: Why we endorsed Tinubu, Fubara

According to the group, their decision to endorse Tinubu and Fubara was based on an evidence-based assessment of their performance in office.

They highlighted President Tinubu’s bold economic reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidies, exchange rate unification, and tax restructuring, which they said have begun to stabilise Nigeria’s macroeconomic environment.

In Rivers state, the forum praised Governor Fubara for restoring stability after initial political turbulence and for prioritising infrastructure development, healthcare improvements, and agricultural initiatives aimed at diversifying the state’s economy beyond oil.

Chief Henry Awolabi, national coordinator of the APC Forum for Good Governance and Continuity, said the gathering was “not merely a political declaration” but “a moment of reflection, of evidence, and of conviction” where governance is judged by results rather than rhetoric.

“When President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office in 2023, Nigeria stood at the edge of a fiscal precipice. With clarity of purpose and uncommon political will, this administration embarked on what can only be described as a bold and historic reform agenda," Awolabi said.

He noted that the removal of fuel subsidies “signalled the beginning of a new era of fiscal responsibility” and that subsequent monetary and fiscal reforms have helped restore investor confidence and reposition Nigeria globally.

The statement noted that President Tinubu’s administration has recorded consistent GDP growth exceeding 4 per cent by the close of 2025, improved exchange rate stability, and a steady decline in inflation, according to the forum.

It added that foreign reserves have surged, trade surpluses have expanded, and non-oil revenue generation has reached historic highs.

The forum acknowledged that reforms of this magnitude come with transitional challenges but emphasised that “nations are not transformed by comfort; they are transformed by courage.”

It declared that President Tinubu “chose courage” and that “today, Nigeria stands stronger for it.”

Why Fubara stands out - APC forum

The APC Forum described Fubara’s approach as defined by “prudence, administrative reform, and a people-first philosophy,” noting his restraint in the face of provocation and commitment in the face of adversity.

It stated that what distinguishes the governor is “not just what he has done, but how he has done it; with restraint in the face of provocation, with focus in the midst of distraction, and with commitment in the face of adversity.”

“We also unequivocally endorse Governor Siminalayi Fubara for a second term as governor of Rivers state. We do so because he has shown resilience in crisis, commitment to development, and capacity to lead with purpose," the group said.

Tinubu, Fubara's 2027 prospects gain momentum as APC groups highlight their achievements. Photo credit: @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

Rivers: Top APC group announces anointed candidate

In a related development, a pro-APC group, the APC National Vanguard, has called on President Tinubu and the party’s leadership to support a second-term bid for Rivers state governor Fubara ahead of the 2027 elections.

The group said its position followed what it described as a detailed assessment of projects executed by the Fubara administration across the state.

In a statement released on Thursday, March 2, the group’s national president, Gbenga Salam, said the appeal was rooted in measurable development outcomes rather than partisan loyalty.

Source: Legit.ng